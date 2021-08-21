Blackburn Rovers 1-2 West Brom: Alex Mowatt and Matty Phillips steer Baggies to victory

West Brom struck in the first minute on their way to a deserved 2-1 win at Blackburn to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

In a pulsating opening 60 seconds, the Baggies hit the woodwork and registered three shots including Alex Mowatt's spectacular volley - his second goal this week.

Matt Phillips doubled the lead from close range in first-half stoppage time as Albion suffocated their hosts in the Sky Bet Championship contest at Ewood Park.

Rovers were given hope after Ben Brereton Diaz profited from a Sam Johnstone error but the scoreline was not a true reflection of the dominance of Valerien Ismael's men. The Baggies hit the woodwork four times and saw Thomas Kaminski produce superb saves to twice deny Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant.

West Brom's record of scoring at least two goals in each game this season proved crucial and they are one of only three teams on 10 points.

Blackburn's own unbeaten run was ended but they displayed enough character against a superior team to provide encouragement.

Leighton Clarkson made his debut after joining his hometown club on loan from Liverpool.

Phillips, Albion's only change from the 4-0 rout of Sheffield United, made a blistering start, dispossessing Darragh Lenihan in the first minute and crossing for Jake Livermore - whose low drive was brilliantly saved by Thomas Kaminski before his follow-up cannoned back off the woodwork.

But Phillips picked up the loose ball and his next cross was met by Mowatt, who sumptuously volleyed into the top left corner from 18 yards.

Kaminski brilliantly tipped over Robinson's dipping 25-yard effort as the visitors dominated, before Clarkson's inventive pass gave Blackburn their first sight minutes before half-time, but Brereton Diaz wastefully fired over.

Missing that rare chance proved costly as the visitors' lead was doubled in first-half added time.

Moments after his header clipped the bar, Phillips earned redemption after Grant was released on the left and his inch-perfect cross provided Phillips with a simple tap-in for his first goal this season.

Grant majestically weaved into the box just after the restart but was thwarted by Kaminski's sharp low save.

It was vital for Rovers, who were gifted a foothold back into proceedings in the 51st minute when Johnstone's attempted clearance hit Brereton Diaz, leaving the Chilean with an open goal to slot in his third this term.

Substitute Grady Diangana released Grant midway through the half but Kaminski spread himself to block the ball, which squirmed off the post to safety.

Robinson's rasping 20-yard resulted in the best of Kaminski's saves as he parried strongly away low to his right.

The goalkeeper could do nothing 10 minutes from time to stop Darnell Furlong's thumping header - but the post kept Rovers in the contest.

Albion, though, held on for a battling win.

What the managers said...

Blackburn's Tony Mowbray: "We gave them a goal, laid it on a plate for them. I thought over the 90 minutes, we matched them up physically, which you have to do against West Brom because there's no more direct team in the league. We fought and had a go, and yet we've given them a goal start so we're left frustrated and disappointed. But particularly second half, we more than matched them. We try and get (Sam) Gallagher wide, drop it on him and play from there, if he wins his header…we get our chance.

"But we didn't get the first ball out to Gallagher and they got to the edge of our box and we're on the back foot straight away. A few scuffed clearances and it was in the back of our net. An embarrassing start to the game, really poor start. But over the 90 minutes, we competed. (I'm) frustrated to lose a goal with the last kick of the first half, but everything else in between and the second half, we competed very well against a team that undoubtedly will be at the top end of the table."

West Brom's Valerien Ismael: "(It was a) great performance from Matt. I think, since I've been here, he will have a massive part (to play), especially (in) the new position as a nine and it's important to get the rewards. He works hard all the time. He missed 10 days due to the virus and now he's getting better and better.

"We wanted more physicality in the number nine position and he did the job perfectly. He scored a goal, he gave us a lot of possibility to play in the pocket. Today, we had 23 attempts on the goal, two times (hit the) crossbar, two times (hit the) post. We are on the way with our offensive game and we were strong. The mentality, the togetherness we showed already will be a massive part for the rest of the season."