Blackpool 0-0 Birmingham: Spoils shared at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool ended a run of four consecutive defeats by holding Birmingham to a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road on their return to action following the international break.

The result sees the Tangerines remain in the Championship relegation zone in 23rd place, one point away from safety.

Tahith Chong went closest for Birmingham, who stay in 14th spot and have now lost just one of their last six matches.

It was a drab game in truth with the draw a fair result, even if a point failed to help either side in their respective quests to climb the table.

Blackpool started relatively brightly with Luke Garbutt - preferred at left-back to Dominic Thompson to make only his second start of the season - whipping in a cross that sailed past Gary Madine and Shayne Lavery at the far post in the 20th minute.

Soon after, Garbutt fired a shot from distance into the side-netting as the hosts pushed for the opener.

Birmingham began to take control of proceedings from then on, though, and should have taken the lead when Marc Roberts' effort from an Auston Trusty knock-down went over the crossbar from close range.

The visitors maintained their momentum and went even closer in the 35th minute, with Chong's dink over Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell hitting the post having been played through by Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri.

John Eustace's side did have the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time after Maxime Colin slotted home Emmanuel Longelo's pull-back, but it was ruled out for offside.

Blackpool's first chance of note came just before the hour mark as Madine headed wide from Callum Connolly's cross.

Minutes later the home side nearly got caught out on the break, but Connolly got back to make a crucial interception.

Madine was replaced by CJ Hamilton in the 70th minute having been forced to hobble off, adding to a growing list of injuries for Blackpool boss Michael Appleton to deal with.

There was a big chance in the 76th minute as Sonny Carey found himself in space just inside the area but he dragged his shot wide.

Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jonathan Leko, Jordan James and George Hall were all brought on within the last 15 minutes as the Blues went in search of the winner.

And although they had the ball in the net for a second time in the 88th minute, through defender Dion Sanderson, it was ruled out again for offside.