Blackpool 0-3 Huddersfield: Terriers cruise to victory

Huddersfield fired themselves into the Championship's top four thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win at Blackpool.

Three goals in 14 devastating second-half minutes from Josh Koroma, Matty Pearson and Jonathan Hogg stunned the hosts, as the Terriers completed a fourth victory in five matches.

Blackpool, who were arguably the better side in the first half, slipped back into the drop zone after they had secured a first win of the season at the weekend.

There was a superb atmosphere inside Bloomfield Road for this Roses clash, but the game itself took a while to light up.

Image: Huddersfield celebrate Josh Koroma (C) scoring the opener

It was Blackpool who had the first chance after eight minutes, but Luke Garbutt fluffed his free-kick attempt from 22 yards.

It was the 20th minute before the next opportunity came, and again it was the hosts who threatened.

This time Garbutt floated in a free-kick from the left for Kenny Dougall, but he headed wide of the far post.

Carlos Corberan's Terriers had scarcely been a threat in the opening quarter, and they ought to have done better when Harry Toffolo nodded Sorba Thomas' hanging cross off target.

Clearly buoyed by Saturday's maiden win of the campaign against pace-setters Fulham, Blackpool appeared determined to back that result up and a brilliant save from Lee Nicholls thwarted them just past the half-hour mark.

Garbutt's corner drifted out to Dougall 15 yards from goal and his piledriver was superbly beaten away by the Huddersfield keeper.

Eight minutes before the break, the hosts went close again when Shayne Lavery met Garbutt's corner at the near post, only to head into the side-netting.

Few would disagree that the Seasiders had enjoyed much the better of the opening 45 minutes, but there had been no reward for either side.

The last action of the first period saw Huddersfield's Danel Sinani see a well-hit strike deflected narrowly wide.

The visitors broke the deadlock in some style three minutes after the restart.

Koroma did the business, steadying and cracking home from the edge of the box after meeting Lewis O'Brien's short pass.

Blackpool almost replied swiftly when Lavery headed onto the roof of the net, but it was the visitors who had flown out of the blocks in the second period.

Huddersfield's lead was doubled in the 54th minute.

Sinani whipped in a vicious inswinging corner which was bundled home at the near post by centre-back Pearson.

Just past the hour mark the Terriers extended their lead. Skipper Hogg made it three, firing home a clinical half-volley after Blackpool keeper Chris Maxwell could only parry Koroma's initial strike.

With victory now secured, Huddersfield coasted through the remainder of the game as Blackpool's weekend match-winner Josh Bowler curled a late effort inches off target.

What the managers said...

Blackpool's Neil Critchley: "It's a tough one, because I thought we were the better team in the first half. Looking at the game, if anyone had looked like scoring it was us. The quality of the Championship was highlighted again tonight, though, and the quality of the players in this league. Our response was good at 1-0, the biggest disappointment was the way we conceded the second goal.

"At 3-0, I'm scratching my head wondering what was going on, because overall we hadn't done a lot wrong. People might look at it and think it was a disaster for us, but that's far from it. I would hold my hands up straight away if I thought that was the case. I've absolutely no complaints about the application of my players. Could we have done better? I'm not so sure. Every game is a learning curve for us, in what is a really unforgiving division."

Huddersfield's Carlos Corberan: "We changed things around a bit in the second half, and it clearly worked. We knew we needed to take some more risks. The defence was very solid in the second half and in a lot of ways it was a perfect performance. Every goal for us is important, but we seemed to be playing a little too complicated in that first half. It was a great second half from us, we dominated it, and a clean sheet is very important for us too.

"We need this togetherness, but you need that quality too. If you can find that balance and get it right, then you'll get results. I was so pleased for Jonathan when he got his goal. He is so important for the team, and an important player around the club. He helps others around him, and when he plays well, that usually ensures the whole team puts in a very positive performance."