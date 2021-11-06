Blackpool 1-1 QPR: Gary Madine penalty earns point for Seasiders at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool and QPR played out a 1-1 draw at Bloomfield Road, in a game where the hosts had an early goal controversially ruled out.

With just six minutes on the clock, Kenny Dougall headed in a corner, which was seemingly tapped over the line by Gary Madine, who was in an offside position and, despite replays showing the ball had already crossed the line, referee Joshua Smith ruled it out.

QPR then took the lead when Chris Willock curled home a stunner from the edge of the box (26), but Madine hit back from the penalty spot (54) to earn the Seasiders a more than deserved share of the spoils.

Ahead of the November international break, QPR sit sixth in the Sky Bet Championship table, with Blackpool a point behind in 10th.

How the points were shared at a blustery Bloomfield Road

Knowing that QPR had scored in their previous 27 league games, Blackpool started the game with great intensity and should have had their reward inside 10 minutes when they had a goal controversially ruled out by Smith.

Ryan Wintle's inswinging corner was met at the far post by Dougall, who headed the ball towards the opposite corner of the net, with Madine applying the final touch on the line to spark celebrations both on the pitch and in the stands.

But, after consultation with linesman Akil Howson, Smith ruled the goal out, having made the decision that Madine was offside when he touched the ball over the line. Replays, however, showed that although he was offside, the ball had already crossed the line.

In spite of the apparent injustice, the hosts responded well. But with 26 minutes gone, they fell behind when Willock cut in off the left flank, inside Jordan Gabriel and curled a delightful shot over the line via the right-hand post.

But it was not long after the break when the hosts grabbed the deserved leveller. Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng raced from his line and clattered into Gabriel, who had forced Yoann Barbet into a mistake, picking up a booking and conceding a penalty, which was duly tucked home by Madine.

It was the home side who looked likely to kill the game off after that. Madine dragged a shot wide, before substitute Sonny Carey rifled one off the outside of the right-hand post and, with just seconds left, Dieng managed to claw the ball away from Madine after an awkward cross from Demetri Mitchell had bobbled kindly for him.

Analysis: Should Blackpool's early 'goal' have been disallowed?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Blackpool had a goal controversially ruled out against QPR as striker Gary Madine tapped home from an offside position but the ball appeared to be over the line when the striker made contact

Sky Sports' Jamie Mackie on Sky Sports Football:

"Blackpool are going to feel aggrieved and rightly so but what has killed the linesman is the angle where he is standing, with Yoann Barbet on the line. I think he has gambled and I think that's what Blackpool will be aggrieved about.

"I don't think he can be 100 per cent certain the ball hasn't crossed the line."

What's next?

Both sides return to action following next week's November international break. QPR take on Luton at 7.45pm on Friday, November - in a game live on Sky Sports Football - while Blackpool travel to South Wales to take on Swansea at 3pm the following day.