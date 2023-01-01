Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland: Ross Stewart earns point for Black Cats

Star striker Ross Stewart scored for the fourth game running as Sunderland came from behind to clinch a battling 1-1 draw at 10-man Blackpool.

Stewart has struggled with injury so far this season but is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League Brentford after his sublime run of form this term.

The Scottish hitman's ninth goal of the season cancelled out Shayne Lavery's opener at Bloomfield Road.

It was the 26-year-old's sixth goal in five appearances and ninth in 11 during a fruitful campaign which has taken his club tally to 35 in 67 league games.

The struggling Seasiders were desperate to start the year in style and put their 2022 woes behind them.

But it was a worrying ninth game without a win for Michael Appleton's outfit, who failed to force their way out of the Championship drop zone.

Their woes were worsened in stoppage time as Callum Connolly was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Connolly was on the back foot after being booked in the eighth minute and was given his marching orders for a bad challenge on Jack Clarke down the left wing.

The Black Cats started brightly with Clarke's whipped cross evading Amad Diallo at the back post.

The Seasiders hit the front as Lavery bagged his first goal since August in the 21st minute.

The Northern Ireland international latched onto CJ Hamilton's ball and made no mistake as he slotted home the opener to end his goal drought.

Sunderland's first big chance at a response fell to Clarke and Chris Maxwell did well to keep out the talented wide man.

The visitors were let off as Gary Madine fired wide from an acute angle after Anthony Patterson fumbled Hamilton's cross.

Diallo almost levelled but his strike rattled the bar in first-half stoppage time.

Sunderland were let off again as Connolly got in behind from a free-kick only to be denied by Patterson.

Maxwell then produced a great save to keep Blackpool in front as he tipped Diallo's strike over.

Tony Mowbray's men were frustrated once again by the woodwork just after the hour as Stewart this time hit the bar.

But the striker found the mark in the 66th minute as he glanced Trai Hume's ball home.

Stewart squandered a great late chance at a winner when he nodded Diallo's cross wide from six yards as the spoils were shared.

What the managers said...

Blackpool's Michael Appleton: "Hopefully it's a precious point for us. I thought for 60 or 65 minutes we went toe-to-toe with them and it was a real good game. It was like a game of basketball really. We knew we had to be like that to make a game of it. It became difficult for us when they got the equaliser. The lads stood up to the pressure and defended excellently at times.

"I thought we deserved a point because of the way we defended and how we contributed in the first half. They are a top team. I'd arguably say they are the best side that's been here this year. The athleticism, the dynamic of the front four, the way they move the ball and two-touch, it's everything you want in terms of a balance of a team and a squad."

Sunderland's Tony Mowbray: "I'm pleased for Ross. We weren't with him for three and a half or four months and just think about how many goals he would have scored if he'd have played all the games he missed. There would have been times where we didn't perform to a level and he'd still score.

"I think back to the two 0-0 draws at home [against Preston and Blackpool] and with him on the pitch we'd have won them I'm sure. Those moments are gone now. He's here and he's scoring goals. Hopefully he's enjoying playing in a team that's creating chances for him."