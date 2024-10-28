Blackpool 2-2 Wigan: Will Aimson does former club favour as Latics pegged back late on

Blackpool rescued a late point in dramatic fashion as they came from 2-0 down to draw at home to Wigan.

Former Seasiders defender Will Aimson's own goal two minutes into added time broke Wigan hearts and halted a run of three consecutive losses for the Tangerines, who remain winless in their last five matches.

The Latics thought that they had taken all three points after first-half strikes from Dion Rankine and Matt Smith but Jason Kerr's unfortunate own goal on the stroke of half-time halved the deficit and meant that the home team only needed to create one concrete opening to snatch a point.

Winger Rob Apter created the game's lasting moment as he jinked past substitute full back Luke Robinson and pulled the ball back across the box that the unfortunate Aimson could only turn into his own net for a second own goal of the night and to send the home faithful into delight.

The point means Blackpool sit 16th in the Sky Bet League One table whilst Shaun Maloney's Wigan remain 19th as the late equaliser prevented them from leapfrogging their opponents.