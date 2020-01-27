Bournemouth vs Arsenal preview
Last Updated: 27/01/20 7:38am
Team news and stats ahead of Bournemouth vs Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Bournemouth will welcome back defender Steve Cook from suspension for Monday night's FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Arsenal.
Centre-back Cook missed the midweek Premier League win over Brighton due to a one-match ban following his dismissal at Norwich.
Cherries boss Eddie Howe confirmed a couple of unnamed members of his squad were struggling with injuries and would be assessed ahead of the game.
The south-coast club remain without a host of long-term absentees including left-back Charlie Daniels, defender Chris Mepham and midfielder David Brooks, while forward Joshua King is not expected to return.
Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos should return after missing the last two games with illness.
The centre-back is back in training again and will help fill the void left by David Luiz, who was sent off during the 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea on Tuesday and will now serve a one-match suspension.
Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also not available as he serves out a three-match ban following his red card at Crystal Palace.
Defenders Calum Chambers (knee), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Sead Kolasinac (thigh) plus forward Reiss Nelson (hamstring) remain unavailable.
Opta stats
- This will be the first-ever FA Cup meeting between Bournemouth and Arsenal, and only the 12th meeting overall between the sides.
- Arsenal have won eight of their previous 11 matches against Bournemouth in all competitions (W8 D2 L1), sharing a 1-1 draw in the most recent meeting in the Premier League during December.
- Bournemouth have only reached the FA Cup fifth round on four previous occasions, most recently during the 2015-16 campaign (also 1928-29, 1956-57 and 1988-89).
- Arsenal have progressed from seven of their last eight FA Cup fourth round ties, with their only failure in that run coming last season, losing 3-1 at home to Manchester United.
- Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in three of his previous four appearances against Bournemouth - all in the Premier League - including netting in both games at the Vitality Stadium.