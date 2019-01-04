Bournemouth vs Brighton preview: Chris Hughton hoping for deep FA Cup run

Chris Hughton hopes Brighton can go far in the FA Cup

Brighton boss Chris Hughton is targeting another deep run in the FA Cup ahead of Saturday's south-coast derby with Bournemouth.

The Seagulls reached the quarter-finals last season before losing to Manchester United and Hughton wants more of the same. However, they have a tough third-round test in fellow Premier League opposition as they visit the Cherries.

"It's the best cup competition in the world, we did very well last season," said Hughton.

"It can always add to the momentum and feel of your league campaign. The FA Cup is a great competition. It's a slight respite from our league campaign and in some ways it's different.

"But it's exciting and we want to have a good run. We were given a tough draw but we want to go through."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is set to rotate his side following the midweek 3-3 draw against Watford.

"There will be changes to the team, this game comes after a lot of games for clubs," he said. "We're all looking forward to the game. The third round is always a mark on the football calendar, so it's great to be at home and we want the same attacking flair from Wednesday."

Team news

Brighton may be without Bernardo as he battles a hamstring injury picked up in Wednesday's league draw with West Ham. He came off against the Hammers and will be monitored ahead of kick-off. Hughton, meanwhile, has confirmed that Jason Steele will start in goal ahead of David Button.

Jermain Defoe is set for a move to Rangers and is unlikely to feature on Saturday

Bournemouth pair Emerson Hyndman and Matt Worthington have returned from respective loan spells with Hibernian and Forest Green Rovers and could be involved.

Jermain Defoe may not be included as he looks set to complete a loan move to Rangers while Adam Smith continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury, as do Simon Francis, Lewis Cook and Dan Gosling, who are all long-term absentees.

Opta stats

This is only the third FA Cup meeting between Bournemouth and Brighton, and first since the Cherries won 4-2 in the first round in November 1993.

Brighton and Bournemouth met in the third round of the FA Cup in the 1987-88 season, with the Seagulls winning 2-0 at home.

Bournemouth have not won any of their last nine FA Cup games against top-flight sides (D2 L7), since beating Manchester United in January 1984 as a third division side.

Brighton have made it past the FA Cup third round in eight of the last nine seasons, failing only at this stage in 2015-16 (0-1 vs Hull).