Bournemouth 3-1 Everton: Callum Wilson punishes terrible Toffees defending

Callum Wilson took advantage of an abysmal defensive performance from Everton to score twice in a 3-1 Premier League home win for Bournemouth on Sunday.

In a tight affair involving two evenly matched teams, it was the Toffees' sticky defending that cost them, firstly allowing Wilson to net (23) after failing to deal with a set-piece.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin notched his first goal for 13 games to level it up (44) but a Ryan Fraser free-kick from the left was deflected past Jordan Pickford by Fabian Delph to hand the Cherries the lead (66).

Wilson then seized upon some more disorganisation in the Everton backline with a lobbed finish over Pickford (73) to secure Bournemouth's first home win of the season.

For Everton, hopes of a top-six finish look streets away on this showing as they remain without an away win since March.

What's next?

The Cherries have a south-coast derby to look forward to next Friday against Southampton, live on Sky Sports, while Everton host Sheffield United on Saturday.