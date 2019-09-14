Premier League reports and highlights - matchday five

This season you can watch Premier League highlights with Sky Sports just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app shortly after full-time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle . FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle .

Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool came from behind to preserve their 100 per cent start to the season with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle at Anfield.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's 1-0 win over Leicester. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's 1-0 win over Leicester.

Marcus Rashford's early penalty gave Manchester United a much-needed 1-0 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Having missed two penalties in their first four games, United took the lead through Rashford's spot kick (8) after Caglar Soyuncu had brought the England man down.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's 1-1 draw with Burnley. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Jeff Hendrick's stoppage-time strike denied Brighton manager Graham Potter a first Premier League home win as Burnley earned a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

2:42 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's 1-0 win at Sheffield United. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's 1-0 win at Sheffield United.

Southampton took home all three points with a 1-0 win against Sheffield United in a frantic match with more VAR drama at Bramall Lane.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Tottenham's season got up and running courtesy of a four-goal first-half blitz against Crystal Palace to run out 4-0 winners.

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's 5-2 win over Wolves. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's 5-2 win over Wolves.

Tammy Abraham scored a wonderful hat-trick as Chelsea beat Wolves 5-2 on Saturday, with Fikayo Tomori also netting his first senior goal for the club.