Premier League reports and highlights - matchday five
Last Updated: 14/09/19 5:40pm
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle
Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool came from behind to preserve their 100 per cent start to the season with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle at Anfield.
Manchester United 1-0 Leicester
Marcus Rashford's early penalty gave Manchester United a much-needed 1-0 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Having missed two penalties in their first four games, United took the lead through Rashford's spot kick (8) after Caglar Soyuncu had brought the England man down.
Brighton 1-1 Burnley
Jeff Hendrick's stoppage-time strike denied Brighton manager Graham Potter a first Premier League home win as Burnley earned a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.
Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton
Southampton took home all three points with a 1-0 win against Sheffield United in a frantic match with more VAR drama at Bramall Lane.
Tottenham 4-0 Crystal Palace
Tottenham's season got up and running courtesy of a four-goal first-half blitz against Crystal Palace to run out 4-0 winners.
Wolves 2-5 Chelsea
Tammy Abraham scored a wonderful hat-trick as Chelsea beat Wolves 5-2 on Saturday, with Fikayo Tomori also netting his first senior goal for the club.