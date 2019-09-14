Tottenham 4-0 Crystal Palace: Heung-Min Son double sparks Spurs

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace

Tottenham's season got up and running courtesy of a four-goal first-half blitz against Crystal Palace to run out 4-0 winners.

After taking just five points from their opening four games, Mauricio Pochettino's men burst into life with a thumping first-half display where goals from Heung-Min Son (10 & 23), Erik Lamela (42) and a Patrick van Aanholt own goal (21) floored Roy Hodgson's side.

Crystal Palace may have a fine record overall against the 'big six' but Spurs have now won the last nine Premier League meetings between the teams with no Palace player scoring in the last eight.

How Spurs ran riot to storm the Palace

Since the start of February, Palace had taken 50 per cent more Premier League points than Tottenham so should've arrived with plenty of faith and confidence in their approach. Instead, they looked very vulnerable from the first whistle and Son opened the scoring on eight minutes.

Harry Winks and Harry Kane had already fired strikes at goal when a routine ball over the top got the South Korean in behind and he stayed cool to cut inside before firing into the corner.

Player Ratings Tottenham: Lloris (7), Aurier (8), Alderweireld (7), Vertonghen (7), Rose (7), Sissoko (7), Winks (7), Lamela (7), Son (9), Eriksen (7), Kane (7)



Subs: Ndombele (7), Davies (7), Moura (N/A)



Crystal Palace: Guaita (5), Ward (4), Sakho (4), Cahill (5), Van Aanholt (4), Schlupp (5), Milivojevic (6), Kouyate (6), Zaha (7), Ayew (6), Townsend (6)



Subs: Benteke (5), McCarthy (5)



Man of the match: Heung-Min Son

With Mamadou Sakho back from six months out injured it was assumed Palace would be further boosted at the back but they looked so disorganised.

This was on show when Serge Aurier's cross was deflected past his own goalkeeper by Van Aanholt on 21 minutes. On his first start of the season, Aurier provided a quality outlet on the right-flank throughout.

Team news Just one change made by Mauricio Pochettino from the team that drew 2-2 with Arsenal with Serge Aurier returning from a prolonged absence. Meanwhile, Mamadou Sakho started in defence for Palace after a six-month knee injury layoff and Andros Townsend got a start against his former club.

Two minutes later it was 3-0 as Son finished off a flowing move that was started by Hugo Lloris, although again the Palace defending was non-existent. Some quick passing in midfield from Winks and Christian Eriksen opened up the space for Aurier to deliver yet another fine ball and Son took advantage of Joel Ward's missed header to control a volley into the net.

More gains were to come down the Palace left on 42 minutes when Spurs scored with their fourth shot on target. Kane provided the service this time after taking Sakho out wide. He made space for a clever first-time cross that took Gary Cahill out of the game and Lamela was this time on hand to slide home - his first home goal for over a year.

Palace managed to keep their sheets clean in the second half but it was more a case of Spurs firmly taking their foot off the accelerator.

Man of the match: Heung-Min Son

The South Korean sensation loves playing Palace. He wrote himself into the history books back in April when scoring the first goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a 2-0 win against the south Londoners - amazingly that was his last Premier League goal before this encounter. He broke his 13-game drought with a confident finish inside the box before skilfully controlling a volley for his second one. His link play with Kane was sublime throughout - they now have scored 92 goals in 70 Premier League starts together.

Heung-Min Son celebrates after he scores Tottenham's first goal

Opta stats

Spurs scored three goals in the opening half hour of a Premier League home game for the first time since February 2012, when they beat Newcastle 5-0 at White Hart Lane.

Crystal Palace's defeat was their heaviest in the Premier League since September 2017 (0-4 v Manchester United), while only once previously has their manager Roy Hodgson lost by a bigger margin in the competition (Crystal Palace 0-5 Manchester City in September 2017).

Son Heung-Min has scored in all four of his Premier League home games against Crystal Palace (five goals), with Spurs going on to win on all four occasions.

What's next?

Tottenham travel to Greece to play Olympiakos on Tuesday (5.55pm kick-off) in their opening Champions League encounter while Palace host Wolves next Sunday (2pm kick-off).