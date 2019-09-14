Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham's intensity and focus returned after unsettling period

3:26 Mauricio Pochettino says his Tottenham side need to keep consistent over the full 90 minutes after their 4-0 win over Crystal Palace Mauricio Pochettino says his Tottenham side need to keep consistent over the full 90 minutes after their 4-0 win over Crystal Palace

Mauricio Pochettino admitted Tottenham’s “intensity and focus” returned against Crystal Palace after an “unsettling period”.

After a sticky start to the campaign, Pochettino's men put in a typically sparky performance to get their season up and running courtesy of a four-goal first-half blitz against Palace to run out 4-0 winners.

Pochettino had questioned his team's togetherness and a lack of desire in their 1-0 home defeat by Newcastle last month when transfer speculation was rife regarding Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen.

However, with the transfer window now closed, Pochettino admitted the real Spurs showed up.

He said: "Today showed the team was unsettled. When a squad is unsettled it's so difficult to perform. I'm not complaining but in football it is so easy to discuss situations. The focus wasn't to play football, it wasn't to try and improve.

"When you have no focus, it's not easy to perform. We have the quality to win games but we weren't focused. When we are focused it showed today what we can do in the first half. Today we had intensity and concentration - we know what we need to do. When you are able to do that, the quality appears. We have tremendous quality and unbelievable players.

"If we show that intensity, then for sure we will fight for big things.

"I am so happy to recover that feeling. Now we must keep pushing. That was the first step of the season."

