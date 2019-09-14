Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle: Sadio Mane's double preserves hosts' 100 per cent start

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his second goal with Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool came from behind to preserve their 100 per cent start to the season with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle at Anfield.

Newcastle took a shock early lead through Jetro Willems' powerful strike (7) but Liverpool, who enjoyed 80 per cent possession in the first half, turned things around before half-time with Mane (28, 40) taking his tally for goals in the Premier league this season to four.

Liverpool continued to dominate after the break and the game was eventually made safe by Mohamed Salah as Jurgen Klopp's side extended their lead over Manchester City, who face Norwich live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm, at the top to five points.

A third defeat of the season sees Newcastle drop to 16th in the table.

14 - Liverpool are the first team in top-flight history to win 14 consecutive matches while scoring more than once in each win. Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/dlZLvjjS4Q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

How Liverpool extended their winning run

Anfield was left stunned after just seven minutes when Willems, picked out by Christian Atsu on the left flank, cut inside Trent Alexander-Arnold with an excellent piece of skill before striking a powerful right-footed shot into the top corner.

Player ratings Liverpool: Adrian (7), Alexander-Arnold (7), Matip (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (7), Fabinho (7), Wijnaldum (7), Oxlade-Chamberlain (7), Mane (9), Origi (6), Salah (8).



Subs: Firmino (8), Milner (6), Shaqiri (n/a)



Newcastle: Dubravka (8), Krafth (6), Lascelles (7), Schar (6), Dummett (7), Atsu (7), Hayden (6), Shelvey (6), Willems (7), Almiron (7), Joelinton (7).



Subs: Muto (6), Manquillo (6), Fernandez (n/a)



Man of the match: Sadio Mane

Klopp needed a response from his side and he got one when Andy Robertson squared to Mane, who curled a superb finish into the top right corner from inside the penalty area.

34 - Sadio Mané has never lost a Premier League home game in which he's found the net, winning 32 and drawing two of his previous 34 games when doing so. Unblemished. pic.twitter.com/PwKObTnJs2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

After the equaliser it was all Liverpool. The hosts thought they should have had a penalty when Joel Matip looked to have been dragged down by Jamaal Lascelles while attacking a corner, but referee Andre Marriner, and VAR, remained unmoved.

Liverpool eventually took the lead five minutes before the break thanks to a touch of good fortune.

Roberto Firmino, on in place of the injured Divock Origi, slid the ball through to Mane but the ball rebounded off Martin Dubravka and onto Mane to hand the Senegal international a tap-in from close range for his second.

Team news Roberto Firmino was named on the bench and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned as Premier League leaders Liverpool hosted Newcastle.



Divock Origi started up front and Jordan Henderson was also among the substitutes as manager Jurgen Klopp made two changes.



Former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey replaced Sean Longstaff in the Newcastle side.

Firmino was once again Liverpool's creator as Salah doubled his side's advantage. The Brazilian striker's exquisite backheeled flick pass released Salah in behind the Newcastle defence and he finished in clinical style to extend Liverpool's winning run to 14 matches.

Mohamed Salah celebrates with Roberto Firmino after making it 3-1 to Liverpool

Man of the match - Sadio Mane

Mane did what he does best at the moment - rescue Liverpool from a tough start. He was their saviour at Southampton back in August and his two goals relieved any pressure on them before half-time here today too.

He's rapidly rivalling Mo Salah as Liverpool's most important attacking option and the Reds have, more than three years after his arrival, not lost a single home game in which he's scored, a record he also held at his former club Southampton too.

Opta stats

Liverpool are the fourth team to win 14 consecutive English top-flight matches, after Arsenal (14, August 2002), Man City (15, August 2019) and Man City again (18, December 2017).

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 50 Premier League goals for Liverpool at Anfield, scoring 36 and providing 14 assists (41st appearance).

Newcastle's Jetro Willems scored his first ever goal within the top five European leagues, in what was his 49th such appearance (three for Newcastle and 46 for Eintracht Frankfurt).

What's next?

Next up in the Premier League for Liverpool is a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Frank Lampard's Chelsea on Sunday, September 22 (kick-off at 4.30pm).

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live on

Before that, Klopp's side's Champions League defence gets underway on Tuesday against Serie A side Napoli at the San Paolo stadium (kick-off at 8pm).

Newcastle are also live on Sky Sports next weekend when they face Brighton at St James' Park on Saturday, September 21 (kick-off at 5.30pm).

Newcastle vs Brighton Live on

