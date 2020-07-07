Bournemouth vs Tottenham team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Bournemouth vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Bournemouth will welcome back striker Callum Wilson for the visit of Tottenham.

Wilson has sat out the last two games after picking up his 10th booking of the season.

Steve Cook remains doubtful with a hamstring problem while Chris Mepham has had an injection in a bid to avoid an operation, but there are still problems at the back with Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis and Jack Stacey all ruled out.

Tottenham will be without Eric Dier after he received a four-game ban for climbing into the stand against Norwich in the FA Cup.

Dele Alli is also absent with a hamstring injury, but boss Jose Mourinho has called the problem "small".

Japhet Tanganga (back) and Juan Foyth (knee) also miss out.

How to follow

Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur Thursday 9th July 5:30pm

Charlie's prediction

It is a quick turnaround for teams at the moment. Bournemouth will be a bit fresher but the way games are panning out, it could probably be an advantage. Tottenham v Everton was so boring - Everton did not try a leg until the last five minutes.

Tottenham brought Toby Alderweireld back into the side. Was it a surprise that they kept a clean sheet? Everton were so bad. Looking at the breakdown of what Tottenham look like is quite hard to do. They are now in behind Arsenal in eighth.

I was thinking Harry Kane needed games to get fitness, but he was still blowing hard in the last 15 minutes. He has not got a rest. The likes of Dele Alli and Lucas Moura can get a rest as they can rotate those players in behind Kane. He cannot have that luxury. The energy levels look ragged as these matches are constant.

The Carabao Cup and FA Cup allows players to get a rest, but there is no time for resting here. Jose Mourinho probably needed the result more than anyone against Everton.

Bournemouth should have a bit of confidence from the two goals they netted at Old Trafford. The importance of Callum Wilson is massive. He is back from suspension, will have the freshness on his side and could be the difference.

I do think Tottenham look tired, and Mourinho probably does need to make changes. He does not like doing that though, but the evidence is there.

There have been some surprising results since the restart, and there may be another one here. If Wilson comes in, he could make all the difference. Tottenham look ordinary and they look tired, but they could spring into action, as Bournemouth are there for the taking, but they have to go after it, and go after the first goal. Bournemouth will blow the bottom of the table wide open again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

