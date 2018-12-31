Bournemouth vs Watford preview: Troy Deeney set for recall

Troy Deeney is expected to return to the Watford starting line-up

Watford captain Troy Deeney is likely to return to the starting line-up for the Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

Hornets boss Javi Gracia made six changes for the 1-1 draw with Newcastle, with the likes of Deeney and goalscorer Abdoulaye Doucoure coming off the bench - and the Spaniard admits he is expecting to rotate his side again.

Andre Gray (leg), Sebastian Prodl (knee) and Adalberto Penaranda (foot) all missed out at the weekend, while Christian Kabasele also did not feature after a collision with the frame of the goal during the Boxing Day defeat to Chelsea.

Nathan Ake could miss the visit of Watford with a hamstring issue picked up in Sunday's 4-1 loss at Manchester United and is now a doubt for the Vitality Stadium clash with the Hornets.

Jordon Ibe could again deputise at wing-back, with Simon Francis, Adam Smith, Lewis Cook and Dan Gosling all long-term absentees due to knee injuries.

Opta stats

Five of the seven previous Premier League meetings between Bournemouth and Watford have been drawn, with both sides winning once each.

Bournemouth won the reverse league game against Watford 4-0 in October this season; the Cherries last did a league double over the Hornets in the 1962/63 third tier season.

Bournemouth haven't started a calendar year with a league win since 2012, when they won 2-0 against Wycombe Wanderers in League One; they've drawn five and lost one since.

Watford have lost their first league match in each of the last seven calendar years, a run stretching back to 2012.

Since August 2013, Bournemouth have won seven penalties in 11 league meetings with Watford (scoring four), more than any side has against another in that time in the top four tiers.

Watford are looking to win consecutive away league games for the first time since winning their opening three on the road in the 2017/18 season.

Bournemouth have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games (W2), shipping at least two goals in each defeat.

Victory for Watford will mean they have secured 46 points in 35 Premier League games under Javier Gracia, more than any other Hornets manager in the competition, overtaking Quique Sanchez Flores (45 points in 38 games).

Merson's prediction

Bournemouth haven't had a good month or so. There's been some hard games in there though - they've got injuries too and aren't the biggest squad, but this is another game of Revels. It could be any score and you wouldn't moan.

The other month Bournemouth went to Watford and won 4-0 when you expected Watford to win because they were rolling. You could guess the result and it could end up any score either way.

It's one of those games where whoever wins can have a right go in the FA Cup. They'll be mid-table, having just won a game and you can concentrate on that.

MERSE SAYS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)