Sadio Mane scores twice as Bayern Munich thrash VfL Bochum 7-0 in Bundesliga

Sadio Mane scored twice as Bayern Munich maintained their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with a 7-0 thrashing of VfL Bochum.

Bayern blew Bochum away in the space of 38 first-half minutes with a devastating four-goal flurry, sparked by Leroy Sane's fourth-minute opener.

Summer signing Matthijs de Ligt made it two with his first Bayern goal on 25 minutes, before Kingsley Coman added a third on the half-hour mark and Mane got his first with a low, driven shot two minutes before the break.

Image: Sadio Mane scored twice as Bayern Munich thrashed VfL Bochum

Mane scored his second and Bayern's fifth from the penalty spot on the hour, before Cristian Gamboa's own goal and Serge Gnabry's late seventh took Bayern's goal tally three games into the season to 15.

Bayern's third victory from three this season leaves them top of the Bundesliga on nine points, two clear of second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Incredible scenes in the Bundesliga as Werder Bremen came from two goals down to beat Borussia Dortmund, scoring twice in injury time!

Title rivals Borussia Dortmund conceded three goals in the final six minutes against Werder Bremen on Saturday as they suffered a shock 3-2 loss that left them on six points.

Oliver Burke scored Bremen's dramatic late winner in the 96th minute after goals from Lee Buchanan in the 89th minute and Niklas Schmidt in stoppage time brought them level.

Dortmund's Julian Brandt had fired a blinder past Werder keeper Jiri Pavlenka in first-half stoppage time to take an unexpected lead after a dire 45 minutes for the hosts where nothing seemed to work.