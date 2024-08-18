 Skip to content
Bolton Wanderers vs Wrexham. Sky Bet League One.

University of Bolton StadiumAttendance25,957.

Bolton Wanderers 0

    Wrexham 0

      Bolton 0-0 Wrexham: Phil Parkinson's side hold hosts to goalless draw to continue unbeaten League One start

      Bolton and Wrexham draw 0-0 in their League One clash at the Toughsheet Stadium; Elliot Lee and Dion Charles go close; goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo stand-out performer for the Red Dragons; both teams now have four points from two games this season

      Patrick Rowe

      Sunday 18 August 2024 17:49, UK

      Bolton Wanderers' Dion Charles scrambles in the box with Wrexham's Arthur Okonkwo.
      Image: Bolton Wanderers' Dion Charles scrambles in the box with Wrexham's Arthur Okonkwo

      The points were shared between Bolton Wanderers and Wrexham at the Toughsheet Community Stadium with the League One game ending in a goalless draw. 

      It was a scrappy opening half of play, with neither team carving out any real goalscoring opportunities, although Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo was called into action to deny midfielder Josh Sheehan and Thomas O'Connor saw a goal-bound effort blocked in the Bolton penalty area.

      The scoreline was level at the interval following a resilient defensive display from the visitors - who then came out a much brighter side after the break. Jack Marriott tested Nathan Baxter with a low driven shot after linking up well with Elliot Lee.

      It was an improvement that sparked Bolton back into life, Okonkwo made another impressive save to deny Dion Charles after he span sharply on the edge of the area before attempting to curl his effort into the bottom- right corner.

      Wrexham rode their luck at times, most notably when Max Cleworth scrambled Eoin Toal's header clear as the ball rolled across the face of goal, but continued to frustrate Bolton throughout.

      Other than that, chances were still few and far between in the second half. The introduction of veteran forward Steven Fletcher for Wrexham did not have the desired impact, other than a long-range effort which forced a relatively routine save from Baxter.

      George Thomason of Bolton Wanderers is challenged by Elliot Lee of Wrexham
      Image: George Thomason of Bolton Wanderers is challenged by Elliot Lee of Wrexham

      Both sides lacked a cutting edge in the final third and a goalless draw marked a fair result in the end. Phil Parkinson and Ian Evatt walk away with their unbeaten starts to the Championship season intact, following the opening-week wins against Wycombe Wanderers and Leyton Orient respectively.

