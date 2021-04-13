Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City. UEFA Champions League Quarter Final.

Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund 0

    Manchester City 0

      1-2

      Latest UEFA Champions League Odds

      Borussia Dortmund vs Man City preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

      Sergio Aguero missing for Manchester City; Jadon Sancho ruled out of reunion, Marco Reus, Mats Hummels doubtful for Dortmund; follow Borussia Dortmund vs Man City via our dedicated live blog on Sky Sports website and app on Wednesday; kick-off at 8pm

      Tuesday 13 April 2021 17:08, UK

      Pep Guardiola and Sergio Aguero

      Team news, stats, kick-off time ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Borussia Dortmund and Man City on Wednesday.

      Team news

      Manchester City will be without striker Sergio Aguero for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund.

      The club's record goalscorer is still sidelined with the minor muscular problem that kept him out of Saturday's Premier League clash with Leeds.

      City otherwise have a fully-fit squad with defender Aymeric Laporte available again after overcoming a knock.

      Borussia Dortmund will be without winger Jadon Sancho, who has been ruled out of his reunion with his former club.

      Trending

      The England winger is back in training after six weeks out with a thigh injury but Wednesday's clash at Signal Iduna Park comes too soon.

      Dortmund also have doubts over the experienced pair Marco Reus - goalscorer in the first leg - and World Cup-winner Mats Hummels.

      Also See:

      preview image 3:23
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds United's win against Manchester City in the Premier League

      Pep urges City to seize the moment

      Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City players to seize the moment and secure their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

      The Premier League leaders are bidding to reach the last four for the first time since 2016 as they take a 2-1 advantage to Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of their quarter-final.

      City have suffered defeat in the last 16 and in three successive quarter-finals since Guardiola took charge of the club.

      "Now is the time to make another step. Everyone wants it," Guardiola said. "The players want to do it again because they were sad when we were not able to go to the semi-finals and this an opportunity to prove ourselves.

      "But nobody's going to give it to us. We have to win it, we have to do it. Just for being in this position nobody is going to say, 'Just go to the semi-finals'. If we're good we're going to do it."

      Terzic: Hype not affecting Haaland

      Erling Haaland has scored 49 goals in his first 52 games for Borussia Dortmung
      Image: Erling Haaland has failed to score in his last six games for club and country

      The highly-rated Erling Haaland is likely to be key to Dortmund's hopes of turning the quarter-final tie around.

      The 20-year-old Norwegian has not scored in his last six games for club or country but head coach Edin Terzic does not think continued speculation over his future is affecting his game.

      "Even if he hasn't scored in these last matches he is an important, key player for us," the Dortmund boss said. "He can cause difficulties for our opponents.

      "As we saw in the last matches, especially in the second half against Stuttgart, he did a great job. It is important that he scores goals and he is the key player for us."

      Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox

      Dortmund's date with destiny

      06 April 2021, United Kingdom, Manchester: Football: Champions League, Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund, knockout round, quarter-finals, first leg at the Etihad Stadium. Dortmund&#39;s Marco Reus (l) says goodbye to City players after the match, including Manchester&#39;s Kevin de Bruyne (2.vr). Photo by: Lindsey Parnaby/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
      Image: Marco Reus scored Dortmund's away goal in last week's first-leg defeat at the Etihad Stadium

      Terzic acknowledged Borussia Dortmund face a tough task if they are to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since reaching the final in 2013, but he believes they can prevail.

      "We showed a great performance at Manchester City. We showed we can play well against a strong team and we can cause them difficulties," Terzic said.

      "It was a pity to concede the late goal and we need a victory, we know that, and it's not enough just to focus on defensive work. We have to create something and be dangerous.

      "It is going to be a hard task but we believe in it, although belief is not enough on its own. We need to show other attributes to be decisive."

      How to follow

      Follow live text commentary of Borussia Dortmund vs Man City through our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

      Opta stats

      • On the seven previous occasions Borussia Dortmund have lost the first leg of a UEFA Champions League knockout stage match, they have been eliminated six times. The exception was against Benfica in 2016-17 at the Last 16 stage (0-1 first leg, 4-0 second leg).
      • In major European competition, Man City have progressed from 13 of their 15 knockout stage ties when winning the first leg, falling against Juventus in the 1976-77 UEFA Cup and against Monaco in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League.
      • In UEFA Champions League history, the side winning the first leg of a knockout stage tie 2-1 at home has been eliminated (15) more often than they have progressed (12).
      • Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has only failed to score in three of his 15 appearances in the UEFA Champions League, and has found the net in all four of his appearances at Signal Iduna Park (seven goals in total).
      • A goal for Man City's Sergio Aguero will make him the outright highest goalscorer for a Premier League club in UEFA Champions League history (currently 36, level with Didier Drogba). The Argentinian has scored more goals in the competition against German sides (11) than he has vs sides from any other nation.
      Win £250,000 on a Tuesday!

      Win £250,000 on a Tuesday!

      Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 7:00pm.

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports

      Get More from Sky Cinema