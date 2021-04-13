Borussia Dortmund vs Man City preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats, kick-off time ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Borussia Dortmund and Man City on Wednesday.

Team news

Manchester City will be without striker Sergio Aguero for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund.

The club's record goalscorer is still sidelined with the minor muscular problem that kept him out of Saturday's Premier League clash with Leeds.

City otherwise have a fully-fit squad with defender Aymeric Laporte available again after overcoming a knock.

Borussia Dortmund will be without winger Jadon Sancho, who has been ruled out of his reunion with his former club.

The England winger is back in training after six weeks out with a thigh injury but Wednesday's clash at Signal Iduna Park comes too soon.

Dortmund also have doubts over the experienced pair Marco Reus - goalscorer in the first leg - and World Cup-winner Mats Hummels.

Pep urges City to seize the moment

Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City players to seize the moment and secure their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Premier League leaders are bidding to reach the last four for the first time since 2016 as they take a 2-1 advantage to Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of their quarter-final.

City have suffered defeat in the last 16 and in three successive quarter-finals since Guardiola took charge of the club.

"Now is the time to make another step. Everyone wants it," Guardiola said. "The players want to do it again because they were sad when we were not able to go to the semi-finals and this an opportunity to prove ourselves.

"But nobody's going to give it to us. We have to win it, we have to do it. Just for being in this position nobody is going to say, 'Just go to the semi-finals'. If we're good we're going to do it."

Terzic: Hype not affecting Haaland

Image: Erling Haaland has failed to score in his last six games for club and country

The highly-rated Erling Haaland is likely to be key to Dortmund's hopes of turning the quarter-final tie around.

The 20-year-old Norwegian has not scored in his last six games for club or country but head coach Edin Terzic does not think continued speculation over his future is affecting his game.

"Even if he hasn't scored in these last matches he is an important, key player for us," the Dortmund boss said. "He can cause difficulties for our opponents.

"As we saw in the last matches, especially in the second half against Stuttgart, he did a great job. It is important that he scores goals and he is the key player for us."

Dortmund's date with destiny

Image: Marco Reus scored Dortmund's away goal in last week's first-leg defeat at the Etihad Stadium

Terzic acknowledged Borussia Dortmund face a tough task if they are to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since reaching the final in 2013, but he believes they can prevail.

"We showed a great performance at Manchester City. We showed we can play well against a strong team and we can cause them difficulties," Terzic said.

"It was a pity to concede the late goal and we need a victory, we know that, and it's not enough just to focus on defensive work. We have to create something and be dangerous.

"It is going to be a hard task but we believe in it, although belief is not enough on its own. We need to show other attributes to be decisive."

