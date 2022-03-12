Bournemouth 2-0 Derby County: Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe steer Cherries to victory

Dominic Solanke scored his 22nd goal of the season to help Bournemouth move back into the automatic promotion places with a 2-0 triumph over relegation-threatened Derby.

Solanke's close-range strike in first-half stoppage time and substitute Jamal Lowe's 90th-minute goal saw Scott Parker's men return to winning ways after two games without a victory.

Derby survived an injury scare early on when Lee Buchanan needed lengthy treatment following an aerial duel with Ryan Christie before eventually being given the all-clear to continue.

The visitors had the first shot on goal in the 12th minute as teenager Malcolm Ebiowei cut in from the right wing before drilling a shot into the arms of Mark Travers at his near post.

Image: Dom Solanke celebrates scoring for Bournemouth

Three minutes later, Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie fired a 20-yard free-kick into the Rams wall after Lewis Cook was brought down.

It took until the 25th minute for the hosts to call Derby goalkeeper Ryan Allsop into action when Jaidon Anthony saw his shot well saved down to the left after a mazy run across the 18-yard box.

Derby felt they should have had a penalty after Ravel Morrison appeared to be tripped by Leif Davis but referee Andrew Madley waved away their appeals.

Soon after, Luke Plange could not get his close-range shot on target after being picked out by the lively Ebiowei.

Bournemouth came close to breaking the deadlock 13 minutes before half-time when Christie curled an effort just over the crossbar from 19 yards.

It took some bravery from Allsop to deny the Cherries moments later, clawing the ball off the head of Jefferson Lerma after Ryan Christie had nodded down Anthony's cross at the far post.

Derby had another close escape in the 42nd minute when Lerma flashed a dangerous cross along the six-yard box.

Defender Eiran Cashin also had to make a brilliant block tackle to prevent Todd Cantwell's teasing delivery reaching Solanke as Bournemouth piled on the pressure late in the first half.

The Cherries finally got the lead they deserved in stoppage time as Solanke lashed home from close range after a brilliant solo run from Anthony created the chance.

Bournemouth nearly doubled their lead three minutes into the second half but Allsop was on hand to push away Solanke's flicked header from Christie's corner.

Derby still posed a threat at the other end and four minutes later Travers made a smart save to beat away Buchanan's effort.

Curtis Davies looked certain to score from the resulting corner after reacting to Lerma's poor clearance only for substitute Jordan Zemura to make a brilliant block.

Cantwell and Cook both had shots deflected into the arms of the busy Allsop as Bournemouth looked to seal the points.

Travers then needed to be at his best again to keep out Morrison's sweetly-struck strike at his near post.

But Lowe wrapped up the win in the final minute of normal time, reacting quickest to fire home the rebound after Allsop had parried away Solanke's initial shot.

What the managers said...

Bournemouth's Scott Parker: "It was job done today in terms of the result, the league table is not so important today. What's important is our performance and I feel we were excellent from start to finish. We needed a reaction after Peterborough and throughout the game I thought the intensity we played at was exceptional.

"I'll give a special mention to the crowd because I thought this place was electric today. Over the last few weeks we probably haven't given the crowd what they wanted. It's been a hectic schedule and it will be. It's times like this we need the fans more than ever. We were clinical in our moments. I think we have the most clean sheets in this division and we got back to that today."

Derby's Wayne Rooney: "I was really pleased. I think when you look at the two squads and the difference in value and budget of the two, really we shouldn't be on the same pitch. I don't believe we deserved to lose. There's a lot of positives there. I'm happy with the lads' performance but disappointed in the result.

"It's a clear penalty. I'm sure if you ask Scott Parker he'll say it's a penalty. Everyone in the stadium knew it was a penalty except for the four people that mattered. I think there were three moments in their goal - it was a clear foul on Lee Buchanan. We were monitoring a head injury and the referee just stood over him. We have a duty of care to the players. I think the rules are that you have to stop the game."