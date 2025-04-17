Bradford City vs Notts County. Sky Bet League Two.
University of Bradford StadiumAttendance20,392.
Bradford 1-1 Notts County: David McGoldrick scorcher earns visitors a point at Valley Parade
Match report and highlights after Bradford drew 1-1 with Notts County at Valley Parade; Ciaran Kelly headed Bradford in front before a superb equaliser from David McGoldrick; Bradford stay second and Notts County remain sixth
Thursday 17 April 2025 23:51, UK
Sky Bet League Two promotion rivals Bradford and Notts County fought out a 1-1 draw in a frenzied atmosphere at Valley Parade.
Ciaran Kelly headed the Bantams in front but the hosts' hopes of going top were dashed by a superb equaliser from David McGoldrick.
Bradford fashioned the first chances in a frantic first half. Alex Pattison half-volleyed over the bar and Antoni Sarcevic shot into the side-netting.
Notts County responded with an effort from striker McGoldrick that flew past the post from 20 yards.
Visiting goalkeeper Sam Slocombe was called into action to push away Bobby Pointon’s drive as Bradford tried to up the pressure. They won a series of corners and Neill Byrne was not far away from converting one from Pointon.
The home side made the breakthrough in the 53rd minute as Kelly glanced home from Brandon Khela’s free-kick.
County levelled in the 70th minute with a brilliant finish from McGoldrick, who cut inside Khela before curling a shot into the top corner.
McGoldrick then threatened with a left-foot attempt but that was held by Bradford keeper Sam Walker.