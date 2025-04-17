Bradford 1-1 Notts County: David McGoldrick scorcher earns visitors a point at Valley Parade

Sky Bet League Two promotion rivals Bradford and Notts County fought out a 1-1 draw in a frenzied atmosphere at Valley Parade.

Ciaran Kelly headed the Bantams in front but the hosts' hopes of going top were dashed by a superb equaliser from David McGoldrick.

Bradford fashioned the first chances in a frantic first half. Alex Pattison half-volleyed over the bar and Antoni Sarcevic shot into the side-netting.

Notts County responded with an effort from striker McGoldrick that flew past the post from 20 yards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David McGoldrick rolled back the years with this stunning goal for Notts County in their League Two clash with Bradford.

Visiting goalkeeper Sam Slocombe was called into action to push away Bobby Pointon’s drive as Bradford tried to up the pressure. They won a series of corners and Neill Byrne was not far away from converting one from Pointon.

The home side made the breakthrough in the 53rd minute as Kelly glanced home from Brandon Khela’s free-kick.

County levelled in the 70th minute with a brilliant finish from McGoldrick, who cut inside Khela before curling a shot into the top corner.

McGoldrick then threatened with a left-foot attempt but that was held by Bradford keeper Sam Walker.