Brazil 7-0 Honduras: Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino on target

Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score in Brazil's 7-0 thrashing of Honduras

Gabriel Jesus scored twice, while Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho were also on target, as Brazil warmed up for the Copa America with a 7-0 thrashing of Honduras.

Manchester City striker Jesus opened the scoring in Porto Alegre after six minutes with a header, before Thiago Silva made it two seven minutes later.

The match was effectively over as a contest after half an hour when Romell Quioto was shown a red card for a reckless tackle on Artur, who was taken off.

Coutinho got the third goal from the penalty spot after 37 minutes and was unlucky not to add to his tally when he saw two other shots come back off the woodwork.

Jesus grabbed a fourth two minutes after the break and David Neres, making his first start for the national side, made it 5-0 with a cheeky shot in the 56th minute.

Liverpool's Firmino came off the bench to add a sixth after 65 minutes and Everton's Richarlison made it seven 20 minutes from time as the home side eased up in front of just 16,000 fans.

"We played well in the last two friendlies," Jesus said. "We imposed our game and our style of play. I think you gain confidence from that and the confidence we gained means we can keep doing what we've been doing."

The win was the perfect run-out for the host nation before they begin their Copa America campaign against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on June 14.

Brazil, who have not won the Copa America since 2007, are in Group A with Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela.