Brazil 3-0 South Korea: Philippe Coutinho scores free-kick to end five-game winless streak

Philippe Coutinho scored for Brazil in their victory

Brazil returned to triumphant form after a five-game winless streak on Tuesday with the recalled Philippe Coutinho starring in a 3-0 win over South Korea.

In front of a sparse crowd in Abu Dhabi, Lucas Paqueta put Brazil 1-0 up in the ninth minute when he headed home from close range after excellent work on the left from Coutinho and Renan Lodi.

Coutinho, who was recalled to the starting line-up after a couple of matches on the bench, made it 2-0 nine minutes before halftime when he curled a superb free-kick into the corner of the net from 20 yards out.

Danilo got his first international goal on the hour with a crisp strike from outside the box.

The match extended South Koreas poor run, with the Asian side now having gone three games without scoring.

Richarlison congratulates Danilo on his goal for Brazil

The friendly was Brazil's last before they begin their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in March next year.

They had previously failed to beat Colombia (2-2), Peru (0-1), Senegal (1-1), Nigeria (1-1) and Argentina (0-1), having previously gone unbeaten since the World Cup quarter-final defeat by Belgium in July 2018.

Brazil: Alisson, Renan Lodi, Danilo, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Arthur, Coutinho, Lucas Paqueta, Fabinho, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus.

Subs: Santos, Fuzato, Emerson, Felipe, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Douglas Luiz, Willian, Rodrygo, Firmino, Wesley.