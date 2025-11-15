Brazil 2-0 Senegal: Premier League stars shine but concern for Arsenal as Gabriel limps off in victory

Arsenal defender Gabriel has sparked an injury concern for the Gunners after limping off in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Senegal at the Emirates.

Goals from Chelsea's Estevao Willian and Manchester United's Casemiro were enough for the Canarinha to secure the win on English soil as they ramp up their prepartions for the 2026 World Cup.

However, Gunners fans will anxiously wait to hear the severity of their defender's injury after he was withdrawn shortly after an hour.

Gabriel appeared to be experiencing a muscular injury to his groin as he was taken off, but there has been no confirmation as to the nature of his discomfort.

Image: Gabriel went down with discomfort before being taken off

The five-time World Cup winners have already secured their passage to North America next summer, but suffered a shock loss to Japan during the October international break.

They were able to bounce back at the home of the Gunners though, with some familiar faces stealing the show.

Image: Chelsea teenager Estevao opened the scoring for Brazil

Eighteen-year-old Estevao has become one of the brightest young stars at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal, and he opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark.

Latching on to a loose ball on the right-hand side of the penalty area, the teenager whipped a shot into the far corner to beat former Chelsea shotstopper Eduoard Mendy.

The lead was doubled just seven minutes later as an unmarked Casemiro was picked out from a free-kick before applying the finishing touch.

Image: Casemiro celebrates scoring Brazil's second against Senegal

Real Madrid pair Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, as well as Casemiro's Man Utd team-mate Matheus Cunha were also among the names to start in north London.

Ancelotti will have another chance to evaluate his players on Tuesday when they travel to Lille to take on Tunisia.