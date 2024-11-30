Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time
Brentford vs Leicester City. Premier League.
Gtech Community Stadium.
Brentford 4
- Y Wissa (25th minute)
- K Schade (29th minute, 53rd minute, 59th minute)
Leicester City 1
- F Buonanotte (21st minute)
Live
Brentford vs Leicester LIVE! Premier League match updates, news and score
