Brentford 3-1 Luton: Thomas Frank's side beat Premier League strugglers after goal-laden second half

Brentford vs Luton Town. Premier League.
Gtech Community StadiumAttendance17,075.
Report and highlights as Brentford come to life after drab first half to fire three goals past Luton and move into the top half of the Premier League above rivals Chelsea; Luton's Jacob Brown scored late but Brentford prevailed with goals from Neal Maupay, Ben Mee and Shandon Baptiste
Saturday 2 December 2023 17:56, UK
Brentford scored three second-half goals and survived a late Luton fightback to secure a 3-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Luton looked as if they may have had a chance of snatching a point when Jacob Brown made it 2-1 after 76 minutes, but their hopes did not last long as substitute Shandon Baptiste wrapped up the points for the hosts five minutes later.
Following a drab first half, Brentford came flying out for the second, encouraged by the substitution of Luton's injured captain Tom Lockyer, as Neal Maupay and Ben Mee put them 2-0 up less than 11 minutes after the restart.
Brentford leapfrog west London rivals Chelsea into 10th place after bouncing back from their defeat to Arsenal. Luton, meanwhile, are two points above the relegation zone after Burnley thrashed Sheffield United 5-0. Worryingly for the Hatters, they lost centre-backs Lockyer and Teden Mengi to injury.
Brentford: Flekken (6), Ghoddos (6), Pinnock (7), Mee (8), Janelt (7), Onyeka (7), Norgaard (7), Yarmoliuk (8), Mbuemo (8), Wissa (7), Maupay (8).
Subs: Lewis-Potter (6), Peart-Harris (6), Baptiste (7), Roerslev (6).
Luton: Kaminski (5), Mengi (6), Lockyer (6), Osho (6), Kabore (6), Barkley (6), Mpanzu (6), Bell (7), Chong (5), Morris (6), Ogbene (6).
Subs: Adebayo (5), Clark (6), Brown (7), Giles (5), Townsend (6).
Player of the match: BenMee.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank called this, the first top-flight meeting between the two sides, a fantastic story for the Premier League. The first half failed to provide an adequate sub-plot to the fairytale journey of these two underdogs though.
Luton's mission to stymie Brentford's rather sluggish attack was not initially hindered by the injury to Lockyer early on as the defender fought on - topping stats for tackles, interceptions and clearances.
Brentford had five of their nine shots blocked by a resolute Luton back-line in the first period. The Bees had nearly 75 per cent possession, although Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski's spill from a Yoane Wissa shot was perhaps their best chance.
It was a completely different story after the break as a transformed Brentford took full advantage of Lockyer's removal at half-time. They bossed the game and finally put their possession to good use, striking twice in quick succession.
Maupay scored the first fortuitously as Mee's scuffed shot was deflected to the striker, who made no mistake from six yards. Mee then got another chance at goal from a corner. He needed a Carlton Morris deflection, but it was enough for Brentford's second.
Luton appeared to be down and out but they have form for late goals and lived up to that reputation. Brown was slipped through by Ross Barkley to give the Hatters hope after a fine bit of skill allowed him to slot home.
Their optimism lasted all of four minutes, though, as Keane Lewis-Potter, a bright spark off the bench for Brentford, forced the third goal. Baptiste pounced on a rebound to finish from close range and put the game to bed.
Luton were left with one recognised centre-back on the pitch after Mengi was brought off with a knee injury. Rob Edwards, the head coach, could be without his key defensive duo for games against Arsenal and Man City, first and second in the league, over the next week.
Brentford have back-to-back away matches to undertake over the next week, firstly at Brighton on Wednesday, kick-off 7.30pm, and then at Sheffield United on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.
It does not get any easier for Luton as they welcome Arsenal on Tuesday night, kick-off 8.15pm, before hosting Manchester City next Sunday, kick-off 2pm - a game live on Sky Sports.