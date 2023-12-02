Brentford 3-1 Luton: Thomas Frank's side beat Premier League strugglers after goal-laden second half

Brentford scored three second-half goals and survived a late Luton fightback to secure a 3-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Luton looked as if they may have had a chance of snatching a point when Jacob Brown made it 2-1 after 76 minutes, but their hopes did not last long as substitute Shandon Baptiste wrapped up the points for the hosts five minutes later.

Following a drab first half, Brentford came flying out for the second, encouraged by the substitution of Luton's injured captain Tom Lockyer, as Neal Maupay and Ben Mee put them 2-0 up less than 11 minutes after the restart.

Image: Shandon Baptiste celebrates after scoring Brentford's third goal

Brentford leapfrog west London rivals Chelsea into 10th place after bouncing back from their defeat to Arsenal. Luton, meanwhile, are two points above the relegation zone after Burnley thrashed Sheffield United 5-0. Worryingly for the Hatters, they lost centre-backs Lockyer and Teden Mengi to injury.

Player ratings Brentford: Flekken (6), Ghoddos (6), Pinnock (7), Mee (8), Janelt (7), Onyeka (7), Norgaard (7), Yarmoliuk (8), Mbuemo (8), Wissa (7), Maupay (8).



Subs: Lewis-Potter (6), Peart-Harris (6), Baptiste (7), Roerslev (6).



Luton: Kaminski (5), Mengi (6), Lockyer (6), Osho (6), Kabore (6), Barkley (6), Mpanzu (6), Bell (7), Chong (5), Morris (6), Ogbene (6).



Subs: Adebayo (5), Clark (6), Brown (7), Giles (5), Townsend (6).



Player of the match: BenMee.

How Brentford beat Luton in busy second half

Image: Ben Mee celebrates scoring Brentford's second goal

Brentford boss Thomas Frank called this, the first top-flight meeting between the two sides, a fantastic story for the Premier League. The first half failed to provide an adequate sub-plot to the fairytale journey of these two underdogs though.

Luton's mission to stymie Brentford's rather sluggish attack was not initially hindered by the injury to Lockyer early on as the defender fought on - topping stats for tackles, interceptions and clearances.

Team news Alfie Doughty missed out for Luton with injury, while Andros Townsend dropped to the bench. Issa Kabore and Tahith Chong replaced them.

Brentford reverted to a back four with Neal Maupay the only change, taking the place of Kristoffer Ajer, who was injured in the warm-up.

Brentford had five of their nine shots blocked by a resolute Luton back-line in the first period. The Bees had nearly 75 per cent possession, although Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski's spill from a Yoane Wissa shot was perhaps their best chance.

It was a completely different story after the break as a transformed Brentford took full advantage of Lockyer's removal at half-time. They bossed the game and finally put their possession to good use, striking twice in quick succession.

Image: Brentford's Neal Maupay celebrates scoring their first goal of the gam

Image: Brentford's Ben Mee is mobbed by team-mates after making it 2-0

Maupay scored the first fortuitously as Mee's scuffed shot was deflected to the striker, who made no mistake from six yards. Mee then got another chance at goal from a corner. He needed a Carlton Morris deflection, but it was enough for Brentford's second.

Luton appeared to be down and out but they have form for late goals and lived up to that reputation. Brown was slipped through by Ross Barkley to give the Hatters hope after a fine bit of skill allowed him to slot home.

Their optimism lasted all of four minutes, though, as Keane Lewis-Potter, a bright spark off the bench for Brentford, forced the third goal. Baptiste pounced on a rebound to finish from close range and put the game to bed.

Luton were left with one recognised centre-back on the pitch after Mengi was brought off with a knee injury. Rob Edwards, the head coach, could be without his key defensive duo for games against Arsenal and Man City, first and second in the league, over the next week.

Brentford's win over Luton in stats

Brentford have won seven of their last nine league games against Luton (L2), conceding against the Hatters in a league victory for the first time since October 2003 (4-2).

Luton have failed to win their last 18 top-flight away games in London (D3 L15), since a 2-1 victory against Wimbledon in February 1990, losing their last four in a row.

Brentford have won six consecutive home league games against a specific opponent for the first time since November 2020 against Queens Park Rangers (also 6).

Neal Maupay has either scored (2) or assisted (1) in three of his four Premier League home games for Brentford, as many goal involvements as in his previous 32 such games in the competition for Everton and Brighton (three goals).

Brentford had 27 attempts against Luton, their highest tally in a Premier League game, with their 19 shots from inside the box also their most in a single game in the competition.

What's next?

Brentford have back-to-back away matches to undertake over the next week, firstly at Brighton on Wednesday, kick-off 7.30pm, and then at Sheffield United on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

It does not get any easier for Luton as they welcome Arsenal on Tuesday night, kick-off 8.15pm, before hosting Manchester City next Sunday, kick-off 2pm - a game live on Sky Sports.