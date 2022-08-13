Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Nick Pope proves his worth as Seagulls stutter to another goalless home showing

Brighton slipped back to their old habits of poor finishing as Newcastle ground out a 0-0 draw with goalkeeper Nick Pope required to be at his best.

Graham Potter's men had two efforts cleared off the line, forced Pope into two fantastic saves and Pascal Gross missed a sitter late on as they didn't get the result their performance merited at home.

Only Norwich (12), Watford (17) and Burnley (18) scored fewer goals in home games last season than Brighton (19) and on this showing, not much has changed in that regard despite their ability to create clear-cut chances. The result comes with the backdrop of last season's top goalscorer Neal Maupay in talks to sign for Nottingham Forest in a £15m deal.

Pope, a £10m summer signing for Newcastle from Burnley, is already proving his worth as he recorded back-to-back clean sheets - only Ederson (56) and Alisson (43) have kept more than his 37 shutouts since the start of the 19/20 campaign.

This was Newcastle's first goalless draw in the Premier League for 50 games whilst this was Brighton's 15th since Potter's appointment - the most of any Premier League side in that period.

Player ratings Brighton: Sanchez (7), Veltman (7), Dunk (7), Webster (7), March (7), Lallana (5), Caicedo (8), Trossard (8), Gross (8), Mac Allister (7), Welbeck (6)



Subs: Mitoma (8), Lamptey (7), Mwepu (7)



Newcastle: Pope (9), Trippier (6), Botman (7), Schar (7), Burn (7), Bruno Guimaraes (7), Willock (6), Joelinton (6), Almiron (7), Saint-Maximin (7), Wilson (7)



Subs: Murphy (6), Longstaff (6)



Man of the match: Nick Pope

How Brighton got the performance but not the result…

Despite the scorching heat, both teams, buoyed by their impressive performances last weekend, started with great energy and fizz in their attacks. Callum Wilson - and the away end - thought Newcastle had taken the lead on 13 minutes when the striker steered the ball home from a tight angle but the referee had already blown for a high boot by Wilson on Adam Webster.

Brighton, usually so dominant with the ball, were happy to play with a bit more counter punch and Solly March came within inches to firing his first goal for almost two years but Kieran Trippier somehow cleared off his own goalline with Pope beaten.

Team news Brighton were unchanged from the win at Old Trafford with only Neal Maupay missing from the bench.

Just one change for Newcastle from their impressive 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest with Matt Targett missing, so Sven Botman made his first Newcastle start with Dan Burn moving to left back.

Adam Lallana then really should have found a way past Pope just after the break but his close-range header was brilliantly tipped away, one-handed, by the England goalkeeper. It was now Brighton dominating the ball and Newcastle had little answers to their relentless pressure and passing.

Set pieces seemed the away side's best route to goal and the returning Dan Burn, who left Brighton for Newcastle, squandered a glorious headed chance on 66 minutes when bulleting Trppier's corner wide of the post.

That was the last of Newcastle as an attacking unit with a backs-to-the-wall job required to see them to a point. Pope showed more remarkable reflexes to deny March on 73 minutes as Brighton sensed a winner. Kaoru Mitoma replaced the bright Leandro Trossard moments later but if Newcastle thought that would lessen the Brighton threat they were wrong as the Japanese winger put in an impressive cameo.

And it was his sharp wide play that looked to have set up Gross for the winner with five minutes remaining but somehow the midfielder, who had scored twice at Old Trafford last weekend, forced the effort wide from six yards out. A familiar sight for the home fans but yet again they couldn't quibble with the level of performance.

Brighton face West Ham United at the London Stadium next Sunday at 2pm whilst Newcastle are in front of the Sky Sports cameras when they host champions Manchester City, also next Sunday, with a 4.30pm kick off.