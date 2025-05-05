Brighton and Hove Albion Women vs Arsenal Women. Women's Super League.
Broadfield Stadium.
Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe.
Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Caitlin Foord with a cross.
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Arsenal Women 0. Fran Kirby (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.
Attempt missed. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alessia Russo.
Attempt saved. Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jelena Cankovic (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiko Seike.