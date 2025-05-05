 Skip to content


Brighton and Hove Albion Women vs Arsenal Women. Women's Super League.

Broadfield Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1

  • F Kirby (16th minute)

Arsenal Women 0

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marit Auée (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Kiko Seike (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
    yellow_card icon

    Marisa Olislagers (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Emily Fox (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marisa Olislagers (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Caitlin Hayes (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Caitlin Hayes (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marit Auée (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
    offside icon

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kiko Seike is caught offside.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Steph Catley (Arsenal Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Kiko Seike (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    post icon

    Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Caitlin Foord with a cross.
    goal icon

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Arsenal Women 0. Fran Kirby (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.
    free_kick_won icon

    Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nikita Parris (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
    corner icon

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Marit Auée.
    free_kick_won icon

    Emily Fox (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marisa Olislagers (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alessia Russo.
    free_kick_won icon

    Manuela Zinsberger (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nikita Parris (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
    offside icon

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Nikita Parris is caught offside.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal Women).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
    corner icon

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jelena Cankovic (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiko Seike.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.