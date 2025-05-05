 Skip to content
Brighton and Hove Albion Women vs Arsenal Women. Women's Super League.

Broadfield Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion Women 4

  • F Kirby (16th minute)
  • J Cankovic (43rd minute, 52nd minute)
  • K Seike (54th minute)

Arsenal Women 2

  • C Foord (29th minute)
  • M Caldentey Oliver (93rd minute)

Brighton Women 4-2 Arsenal Women: Gunners shocked again in the WSL as second place comes under threat

Report and free match highlights as Arsenal are beaten again following a 5-2 defeat to Aston Villa; Fran Kirby, Jelena Cankovic and Kiki Seike were on target for Brighton; Caitlin Foord and Mariona Caldentey scored for the Gunners, who will face Man Utd on Sunday to secure second place

Monday 5 May 2025 18:39, UK

Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Brighton and Arsenal

Brighton left Arsenal shocked once again as they ran out 4-2 winners to leave the Gunners with a final-day shootout with Manchester United for second place.

Gunners boss Renee Slegers had been expecting a response from a 5-2 defeat by Aston Villa on Wednesday - which had followed on from their Champions League heroics against Lyon to reach the final - and made six changes to her side.

Brighton, though, gave their fans a memorable send-off at Broadfield Stadium, with Fran Kirby firing in the opening goal after 16 minutes.

Although Caitlin Foord soon equalised, Jelena Cankovic struck either side of the break - her second after Arsenal were caught playing out from the back - to put the hosts firmly in control after 52 minutes.

Fran Kirby and Jelena Cankovic scored two fantastic goals for Brighton as they lead Arsenal in the WSL

Kiko Seike added a fourth just two minutes later following a swift counter to keep fifth-placed Brighton on course for a highest-ever finish in the WSL.

Arsenal scored a late consolation through Mariona Caldentey in stoppage time, with Jenna Nighswonger's effort then pushed onto the crossbar, leaving Slegers' squad to regroup as they aim to make sure of a runners-up spot in their last league match against closest rivals United.

Story of the match in stats

