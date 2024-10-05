Brighton and Hove Albion Women vs Aston Villa Women. Women's Super League.
Broadfield Stadium.
Attempt missed. Adriana Leon (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Robinson with a cross.
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 4, Aston Villa Women 2. Michelle Agyemang (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.
Attempt blocked. Ebony Salmon (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adriana Leon.
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Kiko Seike (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic with a cross.
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Michelle Agyemang replaces Fran Kirby because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 3, Aston Villa Women 2. Fran Kirby (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Madison Haley (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kiko Seike with a cross.
Attempt missed. Chasity Grant (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.
Attempt blocked. Katie Robinson (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chasity Grant.
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Aston Villa Women 2. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Guro Bergsvand (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Paula Tomás (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Rachel Daly.
Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.
Attempt saved. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Aston Villa Women 1. Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nikita Parris with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Paula Tomás (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Missy Kearns.
Attempt missed. Marisa Olislagers (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pauline Bremer.
Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vicky Losada.
Attempt blocked. Paula Tomás (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.
Attempt missed. Noëlle Maritz (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Aston Villa Women 1. Nikita Parris (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Poppy Pattinson.
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.