Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Brighton and Hove Albion Women vs Aston Villa Women. Women's Super League.

Broadfield Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion Women 4

  • N Parris (15th minute)
  • P Bremer (38th minute)
  • F Kirby (79th minute pen)
  • P Pattinson (sent off 94th minute)
  • M Agyemang (97th minute)

Aston Villa Women 2

  • R Daly (13th minute, 55th minute pen)
  • P Tomàs (sent off 76th minute)

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 4, Aston Villa Women 2.
second_half_end icon

Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 4, Aston Villa Women 2.
free_kick_won icon

Madison Haley (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Adriana Leon (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Robinson with a cross.
goal icon

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 4, Aston Villa Women 2. Michelle Agyemang (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ebony Salmon (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adriana Leon.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs with a cross following a set piece situation.
second_yellow_card icon

Second yellow card to Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) for a bad foul.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
free_kick_won icon

Katie Robinson (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
yellow_card icon

Sabrina D'Angelo (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card.
yellow_card icon

Michelle Agyemang (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Michelle Agyemang (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
free_kick_won icon

Noëlle Maritz (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Kiko Seike (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic with a cross.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
substitution icon

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Michelle Agyemang replaces Fran Kirby because of an injury.
substitution icon

Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Sarah Mayling replaces Lucy Parker.
substitution icon

Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Ebony Salmon replaces Rachel Daly.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Fran Kirby (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
corner icon

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Lucy Parker.
corner icon

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Jelena Cankovic.
corner icon

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
penalty_goal icon

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 3, Aston Villa Women 2. Fran Kirby (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
yellow_card icon

Katie Robinson (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card.
yellow_card icon

Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card.
red_card icon

Paula Tomás (Aston Villa Women) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
penalty_won icon

Penalty Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kiko Seike draws a foul in the penalty area.
penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Paula Tomás (Aston Villa Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Madison Haley (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kiko Seike with a cross.
substitution icon

Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Adriana Leon replaces Kirsty Hanson.
substitution icon

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Madison Haley replaces Pauline Bremer.
substitution icon

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Jelena Cankovic replaces Vicky Losada.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Chasity Grant (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
free_kick_won icon

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
corner icon

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Katie Robinson (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chasity Grant.
substitution icon

Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Lucy Staniforth replaces Missy Kearns.
substitution icon

Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Katie Robinson replaces Kenza Dali.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
free_kick_won icon

Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
offside icon

Offside, Aston Villa Women. Missy Kearns is caught offside.
penalty_goal icon

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Aston Villa Women 2. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Guro Bergsvand (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
penalty_won icon

Penalty Aston Villa Women. Anna Patten draws a foul in the penalty area.
corner icon

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Guro Bergsvand.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
free_kick_won icon

Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
offside icon

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kiko Seike is caught offside.
free_kick_won icon

Vicky Losada (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Missy Kearns (Aston Villa Women).
substitution icon

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kiko Seike replaces Bruna Vilamala.
substitution icon

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maisie Symonds replaces Marisa Olislagers.

Second Half begins Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Aston Villa Women 1.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Aston Villa Women 1.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Bruna Vilamala (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
free_kick_won icon

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_won icon

Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Chasity Grant (Aston Villa Women).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
free_kick_won icon

Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Paula Tomás (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Rachel Daly.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.
offside icon

Offside, Aston Villa Women. Rachel Daly is caught offside.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
goal icon

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Aston Villa Women 1. Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nikita Parris with a through ball.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Paula Tomás (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Missy Kearns.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Sophie Baggaley (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
offside icon

Offside, Aston Villa Women. Kenza Dali is caught offside.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Marisa Olislagers (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pauline Bremer.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vicky Losada.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Paula Tomás (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.
offside icon

Offside, Aston Villa Women. Chasity Grant is caught offside.
free_kick_won icon

Noëlle Maritz (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nikita Parris (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Noëlle Maritz (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
corner icon

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Jorelyn Carabalí.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
corner icon

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Marisa Olislagers.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
free_kick_won icon

Chasity Grant (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
goal icon

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Aston Villa Women 1. Nikita Parris (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Poppy Pattinson.
goal icon

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Jorelyn Carabalí.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nikita Parris (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
free_kick_won icon

Noëlle Maritz (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
free_kick_won icon

Marisa Olislagers (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women).
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.