Brighton Women 4-2 Aston Villa Women: Nikita Parris, Pauline Bremer, Fran Kirby and Michelle Agyemang score in WSL thriller

Brighton and Hove Albion Women vs Aston Villa Women. Women's Super League.
Broadfield Stadium.
Match report as Brighton beat Aston Villa 4-2 in the Women's Super League; Nikita Parris, Pauline Bremer, Fran Kirby and Michelle Agyemang all on target for Brighton; Villa's Rachel Daly scores twice; Paula Tomas and Poppy Pattinson both see red in the second half
Saturday 5 October 2024 16:23, UK
Brighton defeated Aston Villa 4-2 on an eventful afternoon at Broadfield Stadium to claim their second Women's Super League victory of the season.
Brighton led 2-1 at half-time through Nikita Parris' first goal for the club and a second from Pauline Bremer after Rachel Daly had opened the scoring for Villa.
Daly levelled with a penalty but Fran Kirby also scored from the spot after Villa's Paula Tomas was sent off.
Michelle Agyemang made sure of the points despite Brighton also having Poppy Pattinson dismissed in added time.
