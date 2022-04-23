45'+1' Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Megan Connolly tries a through ball, but Lee Geum-Min is caught offside.

45' Foul by Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women).

45' Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

42' Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

42' Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

37' Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

37' Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

35' Foul by Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

35' Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

33' Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Attempt saved. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Julia Zigiotti Olme.

28' Offside, Birmingham City Women. Emily Ramsey tries a through ball, but Jamie Finn is caught offside.

27' Foul by Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

27' Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Gemma Lawley.

24' Foul by Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

24' Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

24' Attempt saved. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

23' Attempt missed. Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jamie Finn following a set piece situation.

22' Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

22' Foul by Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

22' Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

18' Foul by Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women).

18' Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

14' Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

11' Attempt blocked. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayleigh Green.

9' Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Birmingham City Women 1. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

8' Attempt saved. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

First Half begins.