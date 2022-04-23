Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Brighton and Hove Albion Women vs Birmingham City Women. Women's Super League.

The People’s Pension Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0

    Birmingham City Women 1

    • V Sarri (9th minute)

    offside icon

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Megan Connolly tries a through ball, but Lee Geum-Min is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Julia Zigiotti Olme.

    offside icon

    Offside, Birmingham City Women. Emily Ramsey tries a through ball, but Jamie Finn is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Gemma Lawley.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jamie Finn following a set piece situation.

    yellow_card icon

    Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayleigh Green.

    goal icon

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Birmingham City Women 1. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.