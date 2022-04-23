Brighton and Hove Albion Women vs Birmingham City Women. Women's Super League.
The People’s Pension Stadium.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Megan Connolly tries a through ball, but Lee Geum-Min is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Attempt saved. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Julia Zigiotti Olme.
Offside, Birmingham City Women. Emily Ramsey tries a through ball, but Jamie Finn is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jamie Finn following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayleigh Green.
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Birmingham City Women 1. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.