Brighton Women 2-2 Chelsea Women: WSL leaders benefit from Lauren James offside call as Naomi Girma makes debut

Chelsea Women battled to a 2-2 draw against Brighton Women in the WSL, in which Lauren James' equaliser looked to be offside.

The England international levelled for Chelsea in the 61st minute, with Brighton having gone into the break 2-1 ahead.

She appeared to be offside as Mayra Ramirez's shot was well-saved by goalkeeper Melina Loeck, but it was not spotted by the officials. James slotted home the rebound, and with no VAR the goal stood.

It sparked a better second-half showing from Chelsea, who were dominated by Brighton - who are unbeaten at home in the WSL this season - in the opening 45 minutes.

But the Blues did take the early lead with their first shot. James showed some quick feet to send in her cross, with Johanna Rytting Kaneyrd's skewed header finding Baltimore just behind. She then rifled home a fine effort.

Chelsea's lead lasted just six minutes, though, as Brighton deservedly levelled. It was a brilliant finish from Marisa Oilslagers, who was found down the left channel by Nikita Parris. She sent a shot through the six-yard box which ended up curling into the top corner.

Brighton kept pressing for another goal and were rewarded in the 42nd minute. They took a quick throw-in, which caught the Blues off-guard. The ball found its way to Vicky Losada in the middle, and she neatly side-footed the ball past Hannah Hampton.

The second half was peppered with injuries. Naomi Girma - making her Chelsea debut after her world-record transfer in January - was taken off with a possible recurrence of her calf injury. Brighton also had to bring off Losada and Fran Kirby with the knocks, the latter playing against her former club for the first time.

The result marked just the second time this season that Chelsea have dropped points, but they still maintain a five-point lead at the top of the WSL. Brighton remain in fifth place, and move onto 19 points.

'Chelsea lucky with James goal'

Izzy Christensen on Sky Sports:

"It's lucky for Chelsea because they've salvaged a point. That decision, in another game, might have been given as offside.

"Brighton were holding on in the last 15 or 20 minutes but I don't think they'll be happy with that [James' goal] one bit.

"But in the grand scheme of things, the performance for Brighton at present is the most important thing. Of course the result matters, but the manager will be really pleased with his team's game."

How did Girma do on her Chelsea debut?

Image: Naomi Girma made her debut for Chelsea on Sunday

Analysis from Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

Chelsea fans had been waiting a fair few weeks for their first glimpse of Girma in the famous blue shirt. She arrived at the club nursing a calf injury - and that proved to be her issue on Sunday too.

It was a sad sight to watch the world's most expensive women's player hobble off, but it had been far from the dream debut for the defender.

While she didn't do anything specifically wrong, she was certainly given the runaround by fellow American, Madison Haley. The Brighton forward made Girma look average - which she most certainly is not.

It was a chastening welcome into WSL life and the USA international may be starting to realise how tough the league is. While Brighton have been having a good season, this is a game Chelsea would expect to win.

But everyone needs time to adapt, even as one of the best players in the world. Not a debut to forget, but not one to write home about either.

