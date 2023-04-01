Brighton 0-4 Manchester United: Leah Galton double inspires victory as United extend lead at top of WSL table

Manchester United extended their lead at the top of the Women's Super League to three points after beating Brighton 4-0 thanks to a well-taken double from Leah Galton, and late strikes from substitute pairing Rachel Williams and Lucia Garcia.

Galton, scoring her seventh and eighth goals of the season, found the net either side of the break, while Williams and Garcia hit a quick-fire double in the second period, with just one minute and seven seconds separating United's third and fourth.

"We score late because we're hungry to keep progressing," manager Marc Skinner said post-match, while reserving praise for "top quality" Galton, who only touched the ball three times in Brighton's area, managing to score with two of those.

The scoreline was somewhat harsh on the hosts, who battled hard but were ultimately outclassed by Skinner's title hopefuls, and will be left looking tentatively over their shoulders - bottom club Leicester are able to climb out of the relegation zone at their expense if they manage to get the better of fellow strugglers Reading this weekend.

Brighton have not won in the WSL since November and have now gone 19 league matches without a clean sheet.

United, meanwhile, continue to underline their WSL title credentials, having scored four goals without reply in back-to-back league fixtures. They hold a healthy advantage - and a far superior goal difference - at the top ahead of Manchester City's visit to Arsenal on Sunday.

How Man Utd eased to comfortable win

After applying half-hearted pressure in the opening exchanges the visitors struck with their first meaningful foray forward in the 12 minute, when Maya Le Tissier's raking cross-field pass found Galton in space, who won a corner.

The resulting set-piece was delivered expertly by captain Katie Zelem and met by the head of Galton who nodded past Lydia Williams unopposed.

At the other end, Brighton came close to an equaliser with a glancing header from Emma Kullberg before Zelem's in-swinging free-kick found Vilde Boe Risa dangerously positioned, but the midfielder's bullet header produced a smart reaction save from Williams.

The Seagulls' resistance was broken again by Galton in the 66th minute, beating Jorja Fox to Hannah Blundell's searching pass, before rounding Williams and slotting the ball into the net from a narrow angle.

United then sealed maximum points with two late strikes as another set-piece saw Williams head home from a corner in the 86th minute and Garcia added the fourth a minute later with a neat finish into the bottom corner.

Garcia has now scored four goals in her last four league appearances (all as a sub), despite playing a combined 59 minutes across those four fixtures.

Skinner: 'Hungry' Utd want to win trophies

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner:

"I've said to the players, if you look at our energy to continue pressing until the 98th minute, our team run both ways, that for me is a real sign of a team that wants to fight for each other. They want to win things.

"We've come here on a difficult pitch and come away 4-0 victors because of our energy and our attitude. It's about provoking the players to provide the energy - I can shout all I want but if the players don't have the hunger to do that then they shouldn't be at Manchester United.

"As you can see every single one of our players has that commitment and hunger to win the game. We score late because we're hungry to keep progressing. I want us to use today. It's a wonderful learning experience.

"Everybody knows how I feel about Leah [Galton] - she's the best in my opinion. What she can do with the ball, she times things perfectly. She's a wonderful player. She's top quality."

Merricks calls for leaders to step up

Brighton interim head coach Amy Merricks:

"It's important that we don't allow teams to feel comfortable at our home, the fans play a big part in that.

"We also talked about being able to control the game a bit more. This game isn't going to define the rest of our season. We decided to have a go in the second half, and okay that opened us up a bit, but we'd rather have a go than not.

"Everyone has to play a leading part, that's the only way we're going to get out of this situation. We need everyone to step up and be accountable, part of my job is to empower them to do that.

"We have to try and get something from every game. Today is a bit more of a free hit, because they are top of the league, but we still have to go after it."

After the two-week international break, Man United host Arsenal in a crucial clash at the top on Saturday April 22, kick-off 12.30pm, while Brighton host Everton in a midweek fixture on Wednesday April 19, kick-off 7pm.