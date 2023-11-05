Brighton 2-2 Man Utd: Rachel Williams scores 98th-minute equaliser to claim point in WSL clash

Rachel Williams came off the bench to score a dramatic 98th-minute equaliser and earn Manchester United a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Brighton.

Brighton had never even scored a WSL goal against United, let alone beat their opponents, while Marc Skinner's side were looking to extend an 11-game unbeaten run in the top flight.

But the hosts were in no mood to roll over against their title-chasing rivals and took the lead after 30 minutes through Elisabeth Terland's sharp finish.

Brighton looked to be heading for victory until Ella Toone equalised in controversial circumstances, firing in a brilliant effort from the edge of the box after Leah Galton was not punished for what looked to be a foul on Jorelyn Carabali.

A chaotic ending to the game ensued, with the woodwork struck multiple times before Guro Bergsvand powered Brighton in front in the 89th minute, only for Williams to tap in a corner at the back post.

United's long unbeaten run in the WSL continues but Skinner was in no mood to celebrate, insisting his side should have won "by five or six" rather than relying on a stoppage-time comeback.

Player ratings Brighton: Baggaley (8), Kullberg (6), Bergsvand (7), Thorisdottir (6), Carabali (6), Robinson (6), Zigiotti (7), Symonds (7), Haley (6), Terland (7), Bremer (7).



Subs: Lee (7), Losada (7), Sarri (7), Pinto (n/a), Rule (n/a).



Man Utd: Earps (8), Riviere (6), Le Tissier (6), Turner (7), Blundell (6), Toone (8), Zelem (7), Miyazawa (6), Geyse (7), Galton (7), Malard (7).



Subs: Garcia (6), Williams (7), Parris (n/a).



Player of the match: Sophie Baggaley

How Man Utd grabbed last-gasp draw

Man Utd knew they would move into second, just two points behind leaders Chelsea, if they could earn three points at Brighton and came out firing, with Carabali forced to clear a cross from under her own crossbar within the first minute.

Sophie Baggaley, the former United goalkeeper, then made a stunning stop to deny Melvine Malard, before Bremer saw a handball in her own area go unpunished - all within the first three minutes.

Team news Brighton made four changes, with Terland, Zigiotti, Haley and Symonds replacing Losada, Pinto, Mingwen and Lee.

Man Utd made two changes as Galton and Geyse came in for Garcia and Parris.

Bremer was then the first of many players to hit the woodwork when her cross almost lobbed Mary Earps, with the United goalkeeper then keeping out Carabali from a corner.

But the England No 1 could do nothing to keep out Terland's emphatic finish, with the Brighton striker scoring her fifth WSL goal in as many games this season.

Image: Elisabeth Terland celebrates with Brighton team-mates after scoring

United then contrived to miss a host of chances, with Geyse striking the post, Galton heading wide and Baggaley tipping a cross onto her crossbar before saving the rebound from close range.

Brighton were eventually undone by Toone's excellent long-range strike, although will no doubt feel unfortunate not to see Galton punished for a physical challenge in the build up.

Both sides then went in search of the winner, with Earps poking a Bremer header wide before pushing shots from Julia Zigiotti Olme and Veatriki Sarri onto the crossbar in the dying minutes.

Brighton eventually broke through thanks to Bergsvand's towering header, only for Williams to score her fourth goal off the bench this season - more than any other player - when she buried a corner at the far post.

Instead of going second, Man Utd remain sixth but just four points off Chelsea in the congested top half of the WSL table, while Brighton lie ninth - four points above the drop zone.

Skinner: We should have won by five or six

Image: Ella Toone celebrates scoring Man Utd's first goal

Skinner could not hide his frustration, telling Sky Sports that United - who had an expected goals total of 2.51 - should have won "by five or six" goals.

"Not satisfied with a point," said Skinner. "We need to take three points. If you create that amount of chances, you've got to take them.

"It's great to come back but we shouldn't put ourselves in a position where we're coming back.

"I want to credit Brighton - we've allowed them but their finishes are good.

"But from our perspective, we have to be better than that. We have to punish teams. We created enough tonight to win the game by five or six."

Phillips: We need clarity over added time

Image: Guro Bergsvand celebrates scoring for Brighton

Brighton boss Melissa Phillips was disappointed with the decision not to penalise Galton moments before Toone's foul and also questioned why 10 minutes of added time were played at the end of the second half when only seven were signalled.

"I do think it's a foul but that's how the decision goes," Phillips told Sky Sports, adding: "The goal is class from Toone."

However, after seeing Williams score in the eighth minute of stoppage time, the Brighton manager said: "There has to be clarity. It went from seven minutes to 10 minutes.

"There has to be clarity so we can make changes at appropriate times as managers."

However, Phillips reserved praise for her players, saying: "I’m immensely proud of the group.

"At 1-1, we probably would have taken it. It’s a little bit disappointing to concede late when we’ve gone ahead. We have to be a little bit better defending set-pieces but, in terms of growth of performances, there’s a lot to build on.

"We had to weather the storm in the first half but changed our shape in the second half and it negated a lot of their opportunities. The adaptability of the group, we can take a lot from that.

"We know we have to see out games and we take an important lesson. But ultimately it’s a really positive team performance."

Brighton are next in action against Manchester City in the WSL on Sunday - kick-off 1pm. The Seagulls then host Arsenal on Sunday November 19, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 2pm.

Man Utd's next game is in the League Cup at home to Everton on Thursday - kick-off 7pm. Marc Skinner's side then welcome West Ham to Leigh Sports Village in the WSL on Sunday - kick-off 12pm.