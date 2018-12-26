Brighton 1-1 Arsenal: Seagulls fight back after Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang scores

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Brighton ended a three-game losing run as they fought back to claim a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Amex Stadium.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the Gunners ahead in the seventh minute with his 13th Premier League goal of the season.

But, after Mat Ryan made a sharp save to prevent Aubameyang from making it 2-0, Brighton levelled in the 35th minute when Arsenal failed to deal with a long pass over the top and Jurgen Locadia scored.

Player ratings Brighton: Ryan (7), Montoya (6), Duffy (6), Balogun (6), Bernardo (7), Stephens (7), March (6), Propper (7), Gross (5), Locadia (7), Murray (5)



Subs: Andone (5), Knockaert (5)



Arsenal: Leno (6), Kolasinac (6), Sokratis (6), Koscielny (6), Lichsteiner (6), Guendouzi (6), Xhaka (6), Torreira (6), Ozil (5), Lacazette (6), Aubameyang (7)



Subs: Iwobi (5), Ramsey (5), Maitland-Niles (5)



Man of the match: Davy Propper

Arsenal's level dropped in the second half but Brighton were unable to take advantage, with Solly March and Locadia spurning their best chances.

Brighton beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Amex last season but a repeat looked unlikely in the opening 30 minutes as the Gunners made a fast start.

Ryan tipped over a lob from Aubameyang in the fourth minute before Brighton failed to clear their lines and Aubameyang finished with a curling first-time shot from inside the box.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the opening goal

Brighton struggled to settle into the game and when they did get the ball in the net it was ruled out as Glenn Murray had kicked the ball out of Bernd Leno's hands.

Ryan then made a fantastic save to deny Aubameyang before Brighton levelled after an Arsenal corner.

Propper's long pass was flicked backwards by Stephan Lichtsteiner and Locadia nipped ahead of Leno and then finished into the empty net.

Aaron Ramsey battles for possession with Pascal Gross

Mesut Ozil was taken off at half-time but that did not appear to benefit Arsenal as they were unable to regain their early control of the game.

Brighton had the better chances as Propper twice went close before March lobbed an effort over the bar from the edge of the box and then Locadia dragged a shot wide.

Team news Duffy returned from suspension for Brighton and started along with Murray and Stephens.



Arsenal made three changes as Lichtsteiner, Torreira and Koscielny replaced Monreal, Elneny and Maitland-Niles.

Arsenal applied pressure late in the game but the closest they came was when a clearance deflected off Alex Iwobi and spun past the post.

Opta stats

Brighton have lost just two of their last 12 Premier League home games, winning five and drawing five.

Arsenal have conceded in each of their last nine away Premier League games, only going longer without an away shut-out in the competition in a run of 11 ending in October 2010.

Brighton haven't won any of their last 10 league games played on Boxing Day (W0 D4 L6), since beating QPR 1-0 in 2005-06.

Arsenal failed to score in the second-half for the first time in their last 17 Premier League games, since losing to Chelsea on August 18th.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been directly involved in 30 goals in his 32 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, scoring 23 and assisting seven.

Since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's debut for Arsenal in February, no duo has combined for more Premier League goals than the Gabonese striker and Alexandre Lacazette (6, level with Bournemouth's Wilson and Fraser and Tottenham's Kane and Eriksen).

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette has provided an assist in three consecutive games in Europe's big five leagues for the first time ever.

Brighton's Jurgen Locadia scored for the first time in his last 18 Premier League games, since scoring on his debut in the competition in February against Swansea City,

Man of the match - Davy Propper

Propper played a key role in helping Brighton get a point from the game. He was busy in shielding the back four and played several intelligent passes to help Brighton break. He looked like he had a good connection with former PSV team-mate Locadia, who also had a good game.

What's next?

Brighton host Everton on Saturday before a trip to West Ham on Wednesday, January 2. Arsenal travel to league leaders Liverpool on Saturday and then host Fulham on Tuesday, January 1.