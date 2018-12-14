Brighton vs Chelsea preview: Glenn Murray to return for Seagulls

Glenn Murray is available for Brighton

Glenn Murray is set to return for Brighton when they host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

The striker missed last weekend's defeat to Burnley with a shoulder injury, but manager Chris Hughton says Murray "has made a full recovery".

Brighton were beaten 4-0 at home by Chelsea last season and Hughton is eager for an improvement from his side.

"We know we have to start well. Chelsea reminded us of the levels of this league last season," he said.

"Our level of performance at the moment is good and I thought we were unfortunate not to get anything from last weekend. We have some tough matches coming up, you have to be in those games."

Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League away matches, but beat Manchester City 2-0 at home last weekend.

They rested several first-team regulars for their draw with Vidi in the Europa League on Thursday.

Team news

Murray is available for Brighton along with Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who has recovered from a hamstring problem.

Jose Izquierdo (knee) could be in contention while defender Shane Duffy is suspended.

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is a doubt with a knee injury.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Eden Hazard, Cesar Azpilicueta and N'Golo Kante are poised to return to the starting line-up after being rested for Thursday's Europa League tie with Vidi.

Mateo Kovacic, Gary Cahill and Victor Moses missed the trip to Budapest through injury and are expected to be absent again.

Match stats

Brighton have lost each of their last eight games against Chelsea in all competitions, conceding 18 goals and scoring just once in return.

Chelsea have won each of their six games against Brighton in league competition; their best 100% record against a single opponent in league history.

Brighton are looking for their first victory against Chelsea in any competition since January 1933, when they won 2-1 in an FA Cup third round tie.

Chelsea have won their first two Premier League games against Brighton without conceding (2-0 and 4-0) - the only other team they have won their first three games against in the competition without conceding is Portsmouth (won the first six without conceding).

Brighton have lost just one of their last 10 home Premier League games (W5 D4). However, 80% of their home defeats in the competition have been against 'big six' opposition (4/5).

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has provided an assist in each of his last three Premier League games (4 assists in total). He's never assisted a goal in four consecutive games in the competition before, with Cesc Fabregas in September 2014 the last player to do so for Chelsea.

Merson's prediction

I've got to go Chelsea here. I like Brighton at home, they're strong at the Amex, but I think Chelsea have to back up that huge win against City.

Last week we were looking at Chelsea and thinking: 'If they get beat by City, are they going to make the top four?'

They go and beat Man City, and all of a sudden they have to back that up. If they don't, the Man City game was a complete and utter waste of time. This is how Maurizio Sarri will be looking at it.

He'll be thinking: 'Can my players do this again in a completely different setting?' They failed miserably at Wolves, which may have thrown them out of the title race, so this is a big test. It's about attitude.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-3