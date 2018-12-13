Paul Merson's predictions: Liverpool vs Man Utd, Southampton vs Arsenal and more

Paul Merson is back with his weekly Premier League predictions

Manchester City vs Everton, live on Sky Sports Premier League, Saturday 12.30pm

I never go against Man City at home, and although Everton will make it hard for them, and seem to play better against the bigger teams, I can't go against City here.

A lot of people are saying Everton have improved, but I'm not sure. The first half against Liverpool they did look a different team, yes, and they were unlucky not to be ahead.

Then they play Newcastle and Watford at home and fail to win either. That's the same old Everton we know. When they're expected to win, I'm not sure about them. I think they're an underdog team, but City will win this.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Southampton vs Arsenal, live on Sky Sports Premier League, Super Sunday 1.30pm

That was a shocking result for Southampton last week. It was end-to-end and maybe they deserved a draw, but the way Arsenal are playing all over the pitch, I can't see them not getting a result.

It's getting to the point where Southampton have to win. You need that honeymoon period with the new manager and they're in danger of missing even that. If they sit back, it will play into Arsenal's hands even more.

In his first home game, you don't really want to be sitting 10 behind the ball, so it'll be interesting to see how they set up.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool vs Manchester United, live on Sky Sports Premier League, Super Sunday 4pm

I'd be shocked if Liverpool don't get a result, probably like the rest of the nation! I watched United on Wednesday night, and oh my God.

They play under pressure week in, week out. You wouldn't understand the pressure they are playing under as Manchester United players. They then go to Valencia, a chance for them to express themselves, with nothing to lose, against nowhere near one of the best Spanish teams in the league.

Go and express yourselves! And what happened? Oh my God.

I just cannot see where United win this football match. But that isn't to say there isn't huge pressure on Liverpool too, as they have to stay in front. It's a different pressure now they are top.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City, Saturday 3pm

Palace need to win this game, but they should be too good to go down. It's dangerous to have that attitude, and it could catch up with them in the end.

They played Burnley at home in a crunch game, absolutely batter them, and then follow that up with a defeat at rivals Brighton, who had 10 men!

Then I watch Leicester, and if Jamie Vardy doesn't play they are toothless. They could still be playing now against Tottenham and wouldn't have scored. I reckon Hugo Lloris didn't even have a shower. This result depends on whether Vardy is playing.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Wolves vs Bournemouth, Saturday 3pm

Wolves are on a roll. I wouldn't mind watching this game on Soccer Saturday, it'll be open and both teams really have a go.

Wolves have got their reward in the last couple weeks. I think there will be plenty of goals in this one. After a few worrying weeks, Wolves have turned it around and look fantastic again, that just shows you how big each victory is in this league.

Bournemouth were battered against Liverpool but it was an off-day; I expect to see them back at a high level at Molineux.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Huddersfield vs Newcastle, Saturday 3pm

Wow. What a game this is. Last week was a kick in the teeth for Newcastle, having a player sent off and then losing with the last kick of the game against Wolves, after going to Everton and riding your luck for a point.

This is a massive game. It'll be nervy, so I'm going for a low-scoring draw. It's so tight at the bottom and you can't rule anyone in or out at the moment.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Burnley, Saturday 3pm

Tottenham win this. They got a great result against Barcelona in midweek and there's a better feeling around the club after that north London derby defeat.

I watched Burnley in midweek beat Brighton 1-0; that was the Burnley I know. They made it really difficult, looked hard to beat, and Brighton knew they were in for a really difficult afternoon. That's the Burnley that got where they were last season.

They may play like that again at Wembley, but Spurs will have more quality.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm

Blimey, some tight games this week. Watford will be devastated after that late goal at Goodison Park. It was Tuesday morning when that Lucas Digne equaliser went in, wasn't it?

They're like a bag of revels, Watford. You don't know what you're going to get. But I think they win here.

Cardiff have done great lately, and look hard to beat at home. They have to make that place a fortress because they're not going to get many away points.

Cardiff play with a high tempo, but I just think Watford are a big, strong side that can look after themselves. They won't be bullied here.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs West Ham, Saturday 5.30pm

West Ham have turned the corner. They're on a roll. They've had a lot of hard games this season, and we judged them quite early on, but they've bounced back.

West Ham have good individual players who can win football matches; Marko Arnautovic is injured, but Felipe Anderson has stepped up big time. Andy Carroll is coming back, and he'll provide another dimension. What an option to have.

But I've got to go West Ham here. I don't fancy Fulham one bit, I just think they're going to concede too many goals. I'd be shocked if they stayed up; they have to score two or three goals every week to win a football match.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-3 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Brighton vs Chelsea, Sunday 1.30pm

I've got to go Chelsea here. I like Brighton at home, they're strong at the Amex, but I think Chelsea have to back up that huge win against City.

Last week we were looking at Chelsea and thinking: 'If they get beat by City, are they going to make the top four?'

They go and beat Man City, and all of a sudden they have to back that up. If they don't, the Man City game was a complete and utter waste of time. This is how Maurizio Sarri will be looking at it.

He'll be thinking: 'Can my players do this again in a completely different setting?' They failed miserably at Wolves, which may have thrown them out of the title race, so this is a big test. It's about attitude.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)