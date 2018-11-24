Brighton 1-1 Leicester: Jamie Vardy penalty saves 10-man Foxes

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Substitute Jamie Vardy’s late penalty saved a point for Leicester as they overcame James Maddison’s first-half red card to draw 1-1 at Brighton.

Glenn Murray's seventh Premier League goal of the season, on his 100th top-flight appearance, looked set for so long to give the hosts their third 1-0 home win of the campaign.

But after Maddison's dismissal for two avoidable yellow cards, the introduction of Vardy changed the game and his strike 11 minutes from the end ensured a fair final result.

Leicester are now unbeaten in four matches, while Brighton have at least ended a run of two successive defeats.

Chris Hughton's side tested Leicester early on through Beram Kayal, whose tenacity and invention drew a decent Kasper Schmeichel save from just inside the area.

Brighton's early possession paid off moments later, with Murray nodding in a simple opener after 15 minutes from Anthony Knockaert's corner ahead of Ben Chilwell and Shinji Okazaki.

The away side's task soon became harder, with Maddison's booking for a clip of Knockaert's heels followed by another three minutes later for simulation under Shane Duffy's challenge.

Glenn Murray gives Brighton the lead at the AMEX Stadium with a simple header

With Leicester lacking a spark, Vardy was introduced in the early stages of the second half and swiftly gave them it as they suddenly displayed much more appetite in attack.

Although chances were at a premium, their increased pressure eventually paid off 11 minutes from the end.

Kayal survived suggestions of handball as he blocked Jonny Evans but in the aftermath, he took out Kelechi Iheanacho in the penalty area - with Vardy passing high into the net from the spot.

Man of the match: Jamie Vardy

Beram Kayal's industry and the tireless work of Pascal Gross and Anthony Knockaert in midfield for Brighton made them all contenders but the introduction of Vardy changed the game. He gave Leicester presence up front, forced the home side into rushed decisions and ultimately scored the goal which saved a point with a fine, placed effort from the spot. If that groin injury was still troubling him in any way, it didn't show.

Vardy's introduction changed the game and gave Leicester a deserved point after they struggled in the first half

What might VAR have changed?

One key talking point came in the first half, when Pascal Gross broke clear only to be flagged offside and kept going anyway, rounding a half-hearted Kasper Schmeichel who already knew play had stopped and tapping in.

Schmeichel wanted Gross booked for continuing after play had been stopped - but the whole scenario raised a perfectly valid point which might get lost given Leicester's late comeback was deserved.

Replays showed Gross had been level with the last man when he was played in - and had he been allowed to continue and scored a minute or so before Maddison was then sent off, it might have made for a very different outcome.

James Maddison was sent off for Leicester following two yellow cards in three minutes, the second for simulation

What's next?

Leicester play their rearranged EFL Cup tie at home to Southampton on Tuesday night, with Manchester City awaiting the winners in the last eight. Brighton wait a little longer for their next match, next Saturday's Premier League trip to Huddersfield.