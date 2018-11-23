Brighton vs Leicester preview: Pascal Gross back for hosts

Pascal Gross is available to start for Brighton

Pascal Gross is set to return for Brighton when they host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

The midfielder, who won Brighton's 2017/18 Player of the Season award, has not played since the start of September due to an ankle injury.

However, he is in contention as Brighton look to return to winning ways after back-to-back away defeats.

"Pascal is a very fit lad - he's clear of the injury now and he's fit to start," said Brighton manager Chris Hughton.

"He's ready to start against Leicester and that's a decision I have to make."

Leicester will be playing their third match since the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was among five people killed in a helicopter crash.

Manager Claude Puel said the two-week international break came at a good time for his team.

"It was a good thing for us, for some players, for their bodies, their minds and for the international players - it was important to have this," he said.

"During two weeks, they can forget a little and have their mind with other thoughts. The international players come back with a smile and are happy to come back."

Team news

Brighton have Gross and defender Davy Propper available again following ankle problems.

Midfielder Dale Stephens starts a three-match suspension after his red card at Cardiff before the international break while winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh remains sidelined because of a hamstring strain.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy faces a fight to be fit as he battles a groin injury.

The forward suffered the problem in the 0-0 draw with Burnley before the international break and will be assessed.

James Maddison (knee) has returned to training but Harry Maguire (knee) is out and Rachid Ghezzal (knock) is a doubt. Daniel Amartey remains sidelined for up to four months with a broken ankle.

Opta stats

Brighton have lost just one of their last five home league games against Leicester (W3 D1), though it was in this exact fixture last season (0-2).

Leicester won both Premier League meetings with Brighton last season by a 2-0 scoreline, with four different goalscorers across the two games.

Against no other Premier League side do Leicester have a better 100% win record than they do against Brighton (2/2 - same as vs Portsmouth and Barnsley).

Since losing against Leicester in March, Brighton have lost just one of their last eight home Premier League games (W4 D3), winning the last two in a row.

Leicester have won three of their last five away league games (L2), more than they had in their previous 11 on the road (W2 D1 L8).

Merson's prediction

Brighton need to win this game. They are half decent at home, whereas Leicester have looked a different team of late, drained - a lot has gone on in the last few weeks which has taken its toll on the players.

This is a difficult game for Leicester and I just see Brighton winning this one. It has been hard for Leicester's players, who have been a credit to the club, but I think this will just be one game too many.

