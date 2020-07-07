Brighton vs Liverpool team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Premier League champions Liverpool.

Long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo remains sidelined, while the club are regularly assessing the fitness of Steven Alzate, who had a minor groin procedure delayed during lockdown.

Alzate was said by Potter to be "struggling" in training earlier this week, so is unlikely to feature against the Reds.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to make changes for their third match in seven days.

Captain Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino were all rested for Sunday's laboured win over Aston Villa but made a crucial impact when coming off the bench.

Left-back Andy Robertson is due a rest but that could depend on whether stand-in James Milner has recovered from a minor problem which kept him out at the weekend.

Charlie's prediction

Brighton are just about there. You look at the 27-point mark with Aston Villa and Bournemouth, and then Watford on 28. Brighton will be after one more win, but I would say one point could be enough unofficially.

Liverpool were poor against Villa. I understand it is hard to get motivated when the job is already done, and there is no crowd to inspire them either. They have just won their first Premier League ever and have been such heroes.

Do they think the records are important? I think Jurgen Klopp is tempted to play a few youngsters through the week. Some players look tired, like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson who look knackered.

Mentally, it is the demands of everything that gets you there. Sometimes the crowd can carry you along, but I think they may make a few changes. Mohamed Salah looks out of sorts, but Roberto Firmino makes such a difference when he plays. I still think they will be good enough to take home the points if Klopp does make the changes.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats