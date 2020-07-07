Brighton vs Liverpool team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 8.15pm).
- £18 Premier League and Football channel offer
- Premier League restart: The live games on Sky Sports
- NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for £25 a month
Team news
Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Premier League champions Liverpool.
Long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo remains sidelined, while the club are regularly assessing the fitness of Steven Alzate, who had a minor groin procedure delayed during lockdown.
Alzate was said by Potter to be "struggling" in training earlier this week, so is unlikely to feature against the Reds.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to make changes for their third match in seven days.
Captain Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino were all rested for Sunday's laboured win over Aston Villa but made a crucial impact when coming off the bench.
Left-back Andy Robertson is due a rest but that could depend on whether stand-in James Milner has recovered from a minor problem which kept him out at the weekend.
How to follow
Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League without crowd noise and Sky Sports Main Event with crowd noise from 8pm; kick-off 8.15pm. Also keep up-to-date in our dedicated live blog with in-game clips, as well as highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.
Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports
- 64 live games on Sky Sports
- 25 games to be made freely available
- New Sky Sports digital innovations to enhance fan experience
- Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live
Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.
Charlie's prediction
Brighton are just about there. You look at the 27-point mark with Aston Villa and Bournemouth, and then Watford on 28. Brighton will be after one more win, but I would say one point could be enough unofficially.
Liverpool were poor against Villa. I understand it is hard to get motivated when the job is already done, and there is no crowd to inspire them either. They have just won their first Premier League ever and have been such heroes.
Do they think the records are important? I think Jurgen Klopp is tempted to play a few youngsters through the week. Some players look tired, like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson who look knackered.
Mentally, it is the demands of everything that gets you there. Sometimes the crowd can carry you along, but I think they may make a few changes. Mohamed Salah looks out of sorts, but Roberto Firmino makes such a difference when he plays. I still think they will be good enough to take home the points if Klopp does make the changes.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)
Super 6: No stopping the champions?
Despite their lacklustre performance against Aston Villa, Liverpool edged closer to Manchester City's 100-point record. Only the 94 per cent of Super 6 players are backing them to add three more points to their total at Brighton. Play for free, entries by 6pm Wednesday.
Opta stats
- Brighton have lost each of their last eight meetings with Liverpool in all competitions, including all five games in the Premier League.
- Liverpool are unbeaten in all six of their top-flight away games against Brighton (W3 D3), with both teams finding the net in five of those six meetings.
- Brighton have won two of their four Premier League games since the restart (D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 18 (W2 D8 L8). The Seagulls are looking to pick up back-to-back wins in the competition for the first time since November.
- Liverpool have won 29 of their 33 Premier League games this season - should they beat Brighton, they will have reached 30 wins in a season faster than any team in the history of English league football, with Man City holding the record in 2017-18 (35 games).
- Brighton have lost all four of their previous Premier League matches against teams starting the day top of the table. Their last top-flight win over a side top of the table was back in December 1980, beating Aston Villa 1-0 with a goal from Michael Robinson.
- Liverpool have failed to score in any of their last five away matches in all competitions (D1 L4) - they are without a goal in their last seven hours and 42 minutes away from home. Only once in their history have the Reds gone more away games without a goal (8 games in April 1992 under Graeme Souness).
- Brighton have scored 35 Premier League goals this season, equalling their tally from last season with five games remaining. It is one more than they scored in their first season in the competition in 2017-18 (34).
- At the start of this matchday, Brighton are nine points clear of the relegation zone. It is the furthest ahead of the relegation zone the Seagulls have been all season, and the furthest since January 12th 2019, when they were 10 points ahead of 18th position.
- Liverpool's Sadio Mane has scored against 28 of the 30 opponents he faced in the Premier League, failing only against Middlesbrough (one game) and Brighton, who he has faced four times and had eight shots against without finding the net.
- Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 127 goals in 147 appearances in all competitions (92 goals, 35 assists), 22 more than any other Premier League player in that time.