Bristol City vs Leeds preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Bristol City could have seven summer signings involved as they open their Championship campaign at home to Leeds.

Daniel Bentley, Sammie Szmodics, Rene Gilmartin and Tommy Rowe are all pushing for their Robins debuts having joined the club over the summer.

City have also completed permanent deals for Jay Dasilva, Tomas Kalas and Kasey Palmer, who all spent last season on loan from Chelsea, and the trio are expected to be involved on Sunday. Antoine Semenyo misses out as he completes a three-match suspension that started at the end of last season while fellow forward Saikou Janneh is sidelined for up to four months with a knee injury.

Leeds will be without injured duo Kemar Roofe and Luke Ayling and the suspended Gaetano Berardi. Roofe suffered an ankle injury in Australia during pre-season, while Ayling has a similar issue which prevented him making the trip.

Berardi was sent off in United's play-off semi-final second leg defeat to Derby last season and serves a one-match ban. Marcelo Bielsa could hand debuts to Wolves winger Helder Costa and fellow loanee Ben White.

Opta stats

Bristol City have won just one of their last 14 league games against Leeds (W1 D2 L11), losing both matches last season without finding the net.

Since the start of the 2010-11 season - when Leeds were promoted back to the Championship - their 11 wins over Bristol City is the most wins by one club over another in the competition (exc. play-offs).

Bristol City and Leeds United last met on the opening day of a league season in 1979-80, drawing 2-2 in the top-flight.

This is a fourth consecutive league season Leeds have started with a Sunday match - they lost 0-3 at QPR in 2016-17, before beating Bolton 3-2 in 2017-18 and Stoke 3-1 in 2018-19.

Lee Johnson has lost both of his league games against Marcelo Bielsa - the only manager he has faced more often while losing each time is Kenny Jackett (three defeats in three games).

Marcelo Bielsa is the first Leeds United manager to take charge of the club in their first league game in back to back seasons since Simon Grayson did so in three consecutive campaigns between 2009-10 and 2011-12.

Prutton's prediction

It was a strange season for Bristol City. They improved upon their league position but, at the same time, they were well in the play-off race during the run-in so to miss out altogether would have been disappointing.

Not as disappointing as what happened to Leeds, however. It will be interesting to see if there is any hangover from that at the start of the season, but I'll back them to win at Ashton Gate.

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)