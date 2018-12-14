Bristol City vs Norwich preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Matty Taylor remains out for Bristol City ahead of the visit of Norwich.

The forward has been struggling with a hip flexor problem but Bailey Wright (thigh) may make his first appearance of the season.

Korey Smith (knee) and Liam Walsh (knee) remain out but are progressing with their injuries. Goalkeeper Frankie Fielding is back full training after illness.

Norwich skipper Grant Hanley remains out for the Sky Bet Championship leaders. The defender has not played since suffering a quad problem in early September.

Carlton Morris (knee) is out but may return next month while Matt Jarvis (ankle) and Kenny McLean (ankle) are closing in on comebacks. Louis Thompson's dislocated shoulder is expected to keep him out until the new year.

Bristol City have taken just two points from their last six league matches against Norwich (P6 W0 D2 L4).

Norwich have won two of their last three away league games against Bristol City (D1) since losing 0-1 in October 2008.

Bristol City have won two of their last three Championship games (D1) - as many victories as in their previous 11 matches in the competition (W2 D2 L7).

Norwich City have lost just one of their last 16 league games (W12 D3) and are unbeaten in the Championship since a 0-1 defeat against Stoke in October (P9 W8 D1 L0 since).

No side has won more Championship games than Norwich so far this season (13/21).

Norwich's Teemu Pukki has scored in five of his last six Championship appearances (7 goals in total).

Prutton's prediction

Every time Norwich look like they are about to slip up they pull another win out from somewhere and prove they are in fact the real deal as promotion contenders.

Bristol City are a bit of a streaky side under Lee Johnson and they have picked up a bit of form again. They should start climbing soon but I think the Canaries will be too good for them at Ashton Gate.

David Prutton predicts: 2-3 (33/1 with Sky Bet)