Bristol City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers: Antoine Semenyo earns point for Robins

Blackburn battled their way to a 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate despite having captain Daniel Ayala sent off.

The visitors went in front after 54 minutes when Tyler Morton got behind City's defence on the right and pulled back a perfect cross for Bradley Dack to shoot home from eight yards.

But City levelled 14 minutes later as Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski could only a parry a Zak Vyner shot from outside the box and Antoine Semenyo slotted home the rebound.

Blackburn were reduced to 10 men in the 74th minute when Ayala received a second yellow card for pulling back Nahki Wells as he threatened to break clear.

Rovers reorganised well and deserved their point against improving opponents on a decent run.

The home side started brightly, forcing two early corners, but it was Blackburn who created the first clear chance in the 12th minute when Ben Brereton Diaz blazed over at the far post from a Ryan Hedges cross.

Semenyo fired wide for City after 15 minutes as both sides looked to warm to their task on a freezing afternoon. Semenyo then supplied a cross for Wells to shoot just past the near post.

A Wells glancing header brought a reaction save from Kaminski when City threatened again in the 24th minute.

It was the hosts creating the clearer openings as Semenyo headed over from a Kal Naismith cross. The first half ended without Rovers having registered a shot on target.

The visitors had looked solid and composed at the back and there was little excitement to lift the temperature.

Brereton Diaz fired high over the bar after 52 minutes, with both sides still struggling to fashion meaningful openings.

Dack's goal came out of the blue, and from Rovers' first accurate goal attempt. Second later Semenyo broke into the box but could only hit the side netting with his fierce shot.

Both sides had strong penalty claims in the space of a minute as first Rovers' Joe Rankin-Costello and then Wells went down under challenges inside the box.

Finally, the game sprung to life and Semenyo's equaliser had home fans on their feet.

They were given another lift by Ayala's dismissal, the centre-back already having been booked for a first-half foul.

Alex Scott had a shot deflected for a corner as City piled on pressure with their man advantage.

Then substitute Sam Bell slotted home from a Naismith pass only to be foiled by a linesman's flag for offside.

Six minutes of stoppage time were signalled but City were unable to create another chance and a share of the spoils was about right.