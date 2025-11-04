Bristol City 0-1 Blackburn: Yuki Ohashi seals win for Rovers

Yuki Ohashi's strike just before the break proved enough for Blackburn to take the points from a hard-earned 1-0 Championship victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The decisive moment came in the fifth of eight minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half when Ryoya Morishita skilfully got behind City's defence on the right and crossed low for Ohashi to fire home from the edge of the six-yard box.

Rovers defended their lead with huge commitment and were good value for their win against a home side who created little in the way of clear chances.

Gerhard Struber made three changes to the City team hammered 5-1 at Stoke, with Haydon Roberts replacing the injured Rob Atkinson, Ross McCrorie coming in for Mark Sykes and Emil Riis for Sinclair Armstrong, while Blackburn's line-up showed two changes, Ryan Hedges and Morishita preferred to Dion De Neve and Axel Henriksson.

Rovers deserved their lead at the end of a first half of total frustration for the hosts, who failed to test visiting goalkeeper Balazs Toth.

It was City keeper Radek Vitek who was called upon to make the best save, diving full length to keep out Ohashi's 21st-minute volley.

Two minutes later, Struber had to make a substitution, Sykes replacing the injured Neto Borges and slotting in at right wing-back, with McCrorie switching to the left.

The half-hour brought another break as Ohashi needed treatment for a cut head but he was able to continue in a bandage.

Swirling rain and the couple of lengthy injury stoppages did neither team any favours.

But Blackburn were largely in control and Vitek had to dive bravely at the feet of Andri Gudjohnsen after 37 minutes, a collision which saw a yellow card for the attacker.

An unmarked Morishita then headed over from another good Rovers chance.

The 42nd minute brought applause from both sets of fans in memory of former City striker Marvin Brown, who died recently at the age of just 42.

But that ovation turned to jeers from home supporters at the half-time whistle following Ohashi's opener.

Those same fans screamed for a red card when Sondre Tronstad fouled Anis Mehmeti as he threatened to break through after 51 minutes but referee Dean Whitestone decided a booking was sufficient punishment.

Rob Dickie and McCrorie went close with headers as City finally started to click as an attacking force but the period of pressure was brief as Blackburn worked tirelessly to protect their advantage.

Rovers lost goalkeeper Toth to injury in the closing minutes, Aynsley Pears deputising from the bench.

City claimed a penalty in nine minutes of added time for a trip on McCrorie but Whitestone waved away the appeals and the final whistle brought more boos from home fans.

