Bristol City 1-1 Blackpool: Shayne Lavery strikes in stoppage time to salvage point for Seasiders

Shayne Lavery's last-gasp equaliser earned newly-promoted Blackpool a 1-1 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The game was deep into stoppage time when Josh Bowler crossed low from the left for fellow substitute Lavery to fire home from close range.

City had looked set for their first home win since January when Chris Martin powerfully headed home Andy King's 44th-minute cross from the right.

Image: Blackpool's Shayne Lavery (left) celebrates after scoring a late equaliser

But Lavery's strike kept Nigel Pearson waiting for his first victory at Ashton Gate and sent travelling fans behind the goal into wild scenes of celebration.

City created all the scoring opportunities during a first half played in pouring rain and deserved their interval lead.

The first chance fell to Callum O'Dowda early on, but he was denied by a saving tackle from Callum Connolly and was injured in the process.

Kasey Palmer was introduced as a 13th-minute substitute, but Pearson's team adapted well and began to take control.

Nathan Baker had already headed wide from a Matty James corner when Andreas Weimann fired high and wide following a long throw from the right.

Palmer had a shot saved by Chris Maxwell and King headed wide from a Zak Vyner cross before the half-hour mark.

Rob Atkinson then sent a half-volley wide from Alex Scott's centre and it was no surprise when Martin broke the deadlock just before the interval.

Blackpool had built some threatening situations on the break, without finding a final pass or effort to test City keeper Dan Bentley, and they had the first effort of the second half when Grant Ward fired wide from distance.

Then a Luke Garbutt cross flashed across City's six-yard box with no one getting a touch.

James should have done better when shooting high and wide from the edge of the box as the home side began to attack with menace again.

Palmer had a shot blocked and James fired narrowly wide from distance with Blackpool under increasing pressure.

At the other end, there was a major scare for City in the 79th minute when Connolly rattled a post with a fierce volley.

They did not heed the warning, though, and there was barely time to kick-off after Lavery equalised.

Before the game City paid tribute to their former player and manager Terry Cooper, who died last week at the age of 77.

A group of past players were introduced to join in a minute's applause for the man who led the Robins to promotion and two Wembley finals in the mid-1980s.

What the managers said...

Bristol City's Nigel Pearson: "Everything was pretty positive up to that last moment when we could have done a lot more to prevent the goal. I feel like everyone associated with the club probably feels. It was a game we should have won and to concede so close to the end was very disappointing.

"There was a lot we might have done to prevent the goal. But I am not going to spend a lot of time picking the bones out of it. The overall performance was good, but it was a reminder of what football can do to you at times."

Blackpool's Neil Critchley: "It feels like a win and to see our supporters celebrating at the end was very humbling. From the start of my time in charge, I wanted the team to reflect the people who live in our area. That meant fighting to the last. We did that today and after an improved second-half performance we got our reward.

"Bristol got on top of us in the first half and we lacked a bit of confidence and belief in ourselves. In the end, we were a match for them, which is very encouraging. They will expect to do well this season. We learned what we knew already, that the Championship is a very tough league. It may only be a point, but to get it like that will give everyone a lift."