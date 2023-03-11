Bristol City 2-0 Blackpool: Andreas Weimann and Alex Scott on target for the Robins

Andreas Weimann and Alex Scott's second-half goals secured a 2-0 win for Bristol City over relegation-threatened Blackpool at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City captain Weimann found the top corner with a left-footed stunner to break the deadlock (58) before 19-year-old Scott doubled the hosts' lead with his first Championship goal of the season (81) to seal the three points and extend their unbeaten home run to five matches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andreas Weimann's stunning strike broke the deadlock for Bristol City

Blackpool were second best all afternoon but should have gone in ahead at half-time as Jerry Yates fired wide from close-range when one-on-one with Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary.

The Seasiders, who have not won on the road since October, remain six points from safety while Bristol City move up to 12th after putting an end to their three-game winless run in all competitions.

Image: Weimann celebrates after giving Bristol City the lead

How Bristol City overcame Blackpool

Blackpool suffered an early blow as striker Gary Madine - brought back in for this game after the 0-0 draw against Burnley - was taken off with a knee injury after six minutes following an awkward challenge with Cameron Pring.

His strike partner Yates, who has not scored in 17 Championship games, then missed a sitter for Blackpool after half an hour as he missed the target despite sitting down Bristol City goalkeeper O'Leary.

Bristol City were the dominant force in the first period as Anis Mehmeti caused the visitors problems, but a resolute Blackpool defence stood firm to restrict the hosts to just one shot on target with Weimann firing over with an acrobatic effort early on.

Blackpool grew into the game in the second period as they became more adventurous but were soon punished as Weimann found a pocket of space before opening the scoring with a brilliant left-footed strike, taking advantage of slack defending from Dominic Thompson.

There were signs of a Blackpool resurgence but they lacked quality in the final third, with Manchester City loanee Morgan Rogers registering just one of their two shots on target at Ashton Gate with a tame deflected strike in the second period.

Bristol City extended their lead through teenage midfielder Scott with less than 10 minutes to go as Curtin Nelson's clearance fell to him around the penalty spot and he converted to ensure the hosts took home the three points.

The managers

Bristol City's Nigel Pearson:

"So far the speculation about Alex Scott has been cooked up by journalists and agents. We have not received one firm offer. If we do, it will need be more than £25 million in today's market.

"I believe Alex will play for England one day. I thought that when I first saw him in a training session and nothing since has changed my mind. He is a level-headed lad, who won't be affected by reports in the press. He will play for a top club one day and it's just a question of when."

Blackpool's Mick McCarthy:

"It didn't help losing Gary Madine to injury so early. He has a brace on his knee and we can only hope it isn't serious. It was a poor performance and I told the lads we had let our fans down. We were well beaten and it wasn't good enough.

"We had a great chance to take the lead in the first half and I think missing it affected Jerry Yates' performance. But as a team we have to be better. It was extremely frustrating to watch because we never got into the game."

Player of the Match - Alex Scott

Bristol City return to action on Tuesday as they travel to Luton in the Championship.

Blackpool welcome relegation rivals QPR to Bloomfield Road on Tuesday in the Championship as they continue their fight for safety.