Bristol City 1-1 Cardiff City: Luke McNally salvages Severnside derby point for Liam Manning's Robins

Luke McNally headed his first Bristol City goal to earn a 1-1 Championship draw from a passionate Severnside derby with Cardiff at Ashton Gate.

The visitors took a 54th-minute lead when Ollie Tanner broke into the box, sent two defenders to wrong way with a clever turn and then hammered an unstoppable right-footed shot into the top corner from 15 yards.

Bristol City levelled after 73 minutes, Joe Williams producing a fine far-post cross from the right for McNally to net with a powerful downward header and ensure a fair outcome to a pulsating contest.

The match kicked off in a cauldron atmosphere and the home side went close in the opening minute when Sinclair Armstrong fired just over from a narrow angle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ollie Tanner's screamer put Cardiff in front against Bristol City

The striker came up with an even better effort after seven minutes, but Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick dived full-length to his left to keep out a low drive.

The Robins suffered a setback after 14 minutes when full-back Cam Pring had to be carried off on a stretcher after being fouled inside his own box by Tanner. It looked an innocuous challenge and the two players shook hands as Pring was carried to the dressing room.

Shortly after the restart, Cardiff had a great chance when the ball broke to Anwar El Ghazi just a couple of yards out and he contrived to clip the outside of a post with goalkeeper Max O'Leary spreading himself to try and block the effort.

Armstrong threatened again just before the half-hour but sent a low right-footed shot well wide.

The rest of the first half was a frenetic affair, both sides high on energy, but low on quality in the final third of the pitch.

During six minutes of stoppage time, Cardiff striker Callum Robinson had a shot deflected for a corner as the Welsh team pushed for an opener.

And it was the visitors who started the second half by far the stronger, Perry Ng and Tanner having shots blocked before the later broke the deadlock.

Bristol City looked stunned and head coach Liam Manning made three substitutions straight after the goal, but still Cardiff pressed and Rubin Colwill shot wide from a good chance to make it 2-0.

At the other end, one of the Robins' substitutes, Mark Sykes, headed narrowly wide, but the home fans were getting very frustrated.

That changed when Williams crossed for another sub, Fally Mayulu, to head against the foot of a post after 73 minutes and seconds later McNally put Bristol City level.

Now the hosts looked the more likely winners and Scott Twine had a close-range header blocked by Calum Chambers.

But Cardiff deserved their point for a tenacious display and their massed ranks of travelling supporters were the happier at the final whistle.

The managers

Bristol City's Liam Manning:

"We started the game well and again have created a lot of chances without taking enough of them.

"Over the nine Championship games we have played this season, I am pretty happy. We have only been beaten twice, but we have drawn too many and need to address that.

"I wasn't pleased with the way we started the second half, but again the lads have shown great togetherness and character to fight back when things have gone against them.

"The injury to Cam Pring did not result from anything intentional. First and foremost, our thoughts are with him and I am waiting to hear more on how serious it is.

"It looked pretty bad and Cam has gone to hospital. It is an injury to his lower leg, but we are not sure yet whether it is a break.

"It was a great header from Luke McNally and not a bad game to get his first goal for us in."

Cardiff caretaker Omer Riza:

"We have taken four points from six and can only view that as a positive moving forward.

"I think it is plain to see a difference to when I took over and that I can lead a team by being professional in all I do. I have worked hard for this opportunity and, of course, I want the job.

"I know I am ready to become a head coach. Whether it is at Cardiff or not remains to be seen. There are no immediate plans to talk to the board, but I am sure they will want to speak to me about this game.

"Ollie Tanner has scored a beautiful goal and the players are deflated in the dressing room because we had the result in the palm of our hand."