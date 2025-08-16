Bristol City 0-0 Charlton Athletic: Goalless at Ashton Gate

Defences were on top at Ashton Gate where Bristol City and Charlton maintained their unbeaten starts to the season with a goalless Championship draw.

A game of few clear chances saw City go closest when Anis Mehmeti hit the crossbar after 57 minutes, while Charlton's Tyrese Campbell forced the best save of the game from Radek Vitek six minutes later.

A crowd of 24,721 watched a contest high on effort, but lacking quality at both ends of the pitch with both sides eventually having to settle for a point.

An even first half of few openings developed with City having the first strike at goal when Mehmeti finished a strong eighth-minute run with a low drive that went narrowly wide.

Charlton's Lloyd Jones headed over from a 12th-minute corner before City's next opportunity saw striker Emil Riis have a fierce shot blocked.

Campbell was looking dangerous for Charlton and his run and pass sent up Sonny Carey, who fired wide from a narrow angle.

A drinks break after 23 minutes gave the players a chance to refresh on a hot afternoon before City's Yu Hirakawa brought a diving save from Thomas Kaminski with a volley from 20 yards.

It was a rare moment of anxiety for either goalkeeper as both defences stayed strong up to the interval. The second half began in similar fashion with a Riis shot from 25 yards proving no problem for Kaminski after 51 minutes.

Moments later Charlton created the best chance to that point, Rob Apter racing onto an incisive through ball before forcing a good save from Vitek with a low shot.

City went close to breaking the deadlock after 57 minutes when Mehmeti collected a Riis pass inside the box and made room for a left-footed strike that rattled the woodwork.

It was signal for Robins boss Gerhard Struber to make two substitutions, sending on Mark Sykes and Max Bird for Hirakawa and Adam Randell. Opposite number Nathan Jones responded by introducing Miles Leaburn for Charlie Kelman.

Vitak then kept City on level terms with a brilliant reflex save, diving to his left to keep out a close range effort from Campbell. Charlton were looking the more likely winners as Apter shot wide from distance just ahead of the second half drinks break.

City came strong again at the end, Zak Vyner volleying just over following a right-wing corner after 86 minutes.

