Bristol City 0-0 Coventry: Goalless at Ashton Gate

Coventry paid for some poor finishing as their Championship visit to Bristol City ended goalless.

Twice in the second half striker Viktor Gyokeres was clear on goal, only to see his first shot fly harmlessly wide and the second beaten away by Bristol goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

The Sky Blues created most of what few good chances there were in a disappointing game, particularly during a more open second half.

For Bristol City it was two more home points dropped following Saturday's 2-1 defeat by QPR, but they could have no complaints.

Former Robins midfielder Kasey Palmer had the first chance of a scrappy first half when his free kick from 25 yards curled just wide of the near post.

Seconds later Bristol City went close when Han-Noah Massengo let fly with a low drive from just outside the box, which flashed inches wide.

Opportunities were at a premium as the game developed into a crowded midfield battle, neither side able to turn their possession into clear openings.

The hosts created the one worthwhile chance on 31 minutes when Nahki Wells' precise chip from the right found Antoine Semenyo, whose close range volley was beaten away by Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

A Semenyo cross from the left fizzed across goal with no one able to supply the finishing touch as Bristol City enjoyed the better of the attacking play.

But it was a rare moment of excitement as the teams cancelled each other out, Coventry looking well organised and getting plenty of men behind the ball.

Bristol City suffered a blow on 41 minutes when one of their three centre-backs, Kal Naismith limped off to be replaced by midfielder Joe Williams.

Manager Nigel Pearson switched to a 4-4-2 formation on what was proving a quiet night for his goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

That was anything but the case at the start of the second half when Coventry created several chances.

Gyokeres turned past Andy King to race clear, only to shoot well wide. Then Zak Vyner's well-timed challenge thwarted Matty Godden six yards out.

A Godden header looked goalbound until Mark Sykes stretched to nod the ball up onto the crossbar before the danger was cleared.

Palmer had a low drive saved by Bentley on 53 minutes with home fans becoming increasingly anxious. Then Gyokeres broke through again only to be denied by Bentley.

Andreas Weimann headed wide from a Jay Dasilva cross as Bristol City recovered their composure.

Wells had an overhead kick tipped over by Wilson 10 minutes from time, but it was a rare accurate attempt on goal from Pearson's out-of-sorts team.

Coventry almost won it in the closing stages when Godden's low shot was blocked by Rob Atkinson.

What the managers said...

Bristol City's Nigel Pearson: "We put in 40 crosses and it wasn't until Tommy Conway went on as a sub that we got on the end of one. Give Coventry credit for defending their box really well. But on another day we would have made our pressure tell.

"It was an honest performance from my team against a Coventry side who are only in their current position because they have played less games than everyone else. We needed to keep a clean sheet and it was particularly important as it's the first time we have failed to score in a game this season."

Coventry's Mark Robins: "We had the best chances of the game and we just needed to be a bit calmer at times. I am not going to criticise any individual, but we should have taken the game away from Bristol City at the start of the second half. Viktor could have taken another step with his first shot instead of shooting when off balance.

"The second chance he had brought a very good save and as long as he keeps getting into those positions I will have no complaints. It's a good point for us and an outstanding clean sheet. We had to defend a lot of crosses and did it really well. Bristol City are a dangerous team going forward and I felt we contained them to few clear openings. I thought we should have had a penalty for handball in the second half, but in the end we have come away with a draw against very good opponents."