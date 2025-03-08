Bristol City 1-1 Hull: Joao Pedro nets then sent off for Tigers as Robins hit back for point

Joao Pedro scored and was sent off in the space of one first-half minute as Hull claimed a valiant 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The striker collected a square ball from Abu Kamara and took advantage of a slip by Bristol City defender Rob Dickie to shoot low past Max O'Leary after 13 minutes.

But seconds later he went from hero to villain, sliding into a late challenge on George Tanner with studs raised and earning a straight red card from referee James Linington.

Anis Mehmeti drew the hosts level with a 54th-minute penalty, sending goalkeeper Ivor Pandur the wrong way after Hull defender Alfie Jones had been booked for fouling Sinclair Armstrong as they contested a cross.

But, despite incessant pressure, the play-off contenders could not conjure up a winner and the Robins' afternoon ended in frustration.

Bristol City made one change from their midweek victory at Millwall, bringing in Mehmeti for George Earthy, while Hull were unchanged from their crucial win over relegation rivals Plymouth.

The visitors made the brighter start with Jones side-footing over from inside the box and Sean McLoughlin sending a volley narrowly wide.

Pedro's goal came as no surprise, but his dismissal transformed the game and the rest of the first half brought constant home pressure, met by some desperate Hull defending.

Scott Twine had two shots blocked in quick succession before Armstrong headed over from Jason Knight's 32nd-minute cross. Twine was denied again and Armstrong put another headed chance too high.

With Kyle Joseph acting as a lone striker, Hull found it difficult to get out of their own half. Twine had a 30-yard drive saved by Pandur, who did well to tip a Mehmeti shot wide from a narrow angle.

The dangerous Twine had yet another effort tipped over as Hull survived five minutes of first-half added time.

It was the same pattern at the start of the second half with Pandur saving from Max Bird and Knight before brilliantly tipping over a Twine shot from distance bound for the top corner.

Mehmeti's spot-kick for his 12th goal of the season finally rewarded Bristol City's dominance before both sides made substitutions on the hour.

Twine kept peppering the Hull goal, seeing two more shots saved by the busy Pandur, who was relieved to see a Zak Vyner volley flash wide.

Animated Hull coach Ruben Selles was shown a yellow card for dissent as his side fought tenaciously for a point.

With substitute Sam Bell looking dangerous on the left flank, the Robins continued to pour forward, but Hull's resistance was commendable and they were by far the happier team at the final whistle.

Bristol City assistant manager Chris Hogg:

"We didn't score more goals than them and that is the overriding frustration. There were times when we could have believed in ourselves more and shown greater conviction.

"With Hull going down to 10 men so early, I am sure people expected us to steamroller them, but it's never that easy.

"They defended their box well, blocking a lot of shots, so all credit to them for that. We got into plenty of good areas, but didn't quite have the quality to get a second goal.

"We have a group of players who are great to work with and desperate to win. Sometimes that leads to moments of real quality and sometimes it brings frustration at not quite being able to get over the line."

Hull's Ruben Selles:

"Sometimes you have to go through difficult moments to see what you have in a dressing room and today the togetherness of the team was there for all to see.

"With 11 men, we were the better side and deserved to score first. I don't want to talk about the sending off and the penalty. I would rather concentrate on the brilliant team spirit of my players.

"The club will look at the sending off and decide whether to appeal. The biggest thing today was that every player put in a good performance.

"The team is growing and progressing in the direction I want. We are competitive and hopefully we can show the same spirit and determination in all our remaining games.

"It was a big team effort for the entire match. The frustration is that we came to win and if we had kept 11 players on the pitch we might have remained the better side.

"After the red card we had to change our plan. That's football and the players adapted and fought for every ball."